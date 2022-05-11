Genoa – Reduce the environmental impact not only during navigation, but also during shore excursions. The agenda of MSC Cruiseswidespread today, aims to support eco-friendly activities.

“For one thing, it has been increased the use of electric shuttle buses and hybrids to transport guests from ports to places of major tourist interest in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Spain and Sweden, thus fully implementing the MSC Cruises plan which aims to increase the use of green land transport in the future ”.

“Italy, on the other hand, is one of the countries where the company organizes more sustainable bike tours than they are in fact available in 5 cities: in Genoa, Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Messina. Globally, the bike tours organized by MSC Cruises are 150 in 21 countries and soon more ‘Protectours’ will be available, special land routes that MSC Cruises introduced for the first time in 2020 to allow MSC Cruises guests to discover destinations while making a positive contribution to the environment. Up to 70% of these tours include activities with zero environmental impact – such as walking, cycling or kayaking – while others offer a direct contribution to the environment, helping to protect habitats and species “.

Marialuisa Iaccarino, Head of Shore Excursions of Msc Cruises, said: “Travel and tourism they play a very significant role in global decarbonisation. We must therefore demonstrate our leadership by making sure we meet travelers’ expectations and foster greater awareness and commitment to the protection and enhancement of the natural environment. At MSC Cruises we are determined to show that the whole sector can be a protagonist in creating sustainable tourism “.

MSC Cruises’ shore excursion program for summer 2022 is the richest proposed to date, with nearly 1,400 tours, including 640 in Northern Europe, 550 in the Mediterranean and 200 in the Caribbean.

Since last April 1st MSC Cruises has again introduced the possibility of visiting the destinations touched by the itinerary independently, after in 2020, due to the pandemic, the excursions into the “health bubble” had been inaugurated.