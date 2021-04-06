Besocks brand socks.

She worked in advertising and marketing and did not feel comfortable developing her professional career in companies that did not fit her philosophy of life. Mamen Guillem wanted to start and create something that respects the environment and society. In 2016 he saw an opportunity to do so in the sock and thus Besocks was born, a brand of socks with exclusive designs made in Europe with 100% organic cotton and recycled materials that had a turnover of around 100,000 euros in 2020. “The sock was the forgotten one, it was like hidden in the closet. Very few brands claimed it as a fashion accessory ”, says by phone Guillem, founder and executive director. He knew what, but just as important was how. “When you create your own project, you question everything. Where is the thread going to come from, how is it going to be produced, who is producing it, who is dyeing it… ”. The product had to be sustainable and its production, ethical and fair.

Looking for answers to these questions, they ran into some obstacles. “At the beginning you find yourself with problems of minimum quantities, of buying a lot of yarn in order to have a competitive price, because organic cotton requires very large minimum quantities to be able to work with it,” says Guillem. Also with “barriers when it comes to being a small company and working and functioning as a large company in the market, with adequate prices. You find yourself with problems even at the starting level ”, he adds.

Once the initial pitfalls were overcome, the first production went on the market in early 2017, “after many unsuccessful trips to Portugal and many adventures”. Since then, they have been making and selling socks with themes such as animals or travel. “They are seamless, free of pesticides and harmful substances, both for the environment and for health,” says Guillem.

Its main sales channel is the offline and they are present in stores in Spain, such as El Corte Inglés, and in Italy, although the situation derived from the health crisis forced them to strengthen their electronic commerce. “We weren’t working on the web for sales, but for image. And now we have been developing the sales part for months, always respecting the offline because we don’t want it to enter into unfair competition ”, says this 34-year-old Valencian.

In 2020 they doubled their turnover compared to 2019 and are already recording benefits. “Despite how hard it has been, with good foundations, we have been able together, our stores and ourselves, to endure and even be able to duplicate,” says Guillem. This year they hope to do the same and double their turnover.

The Besocks team consists of four people. They work on the launch of new collections and on the incorporation of other types of socks, such as pinquis. They will continue with the collaboration with Aladina, for which the benefits of each pack of socks of the initiative go to the foundation that helps children and adolescents with cancer.