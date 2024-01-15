Sharjah Sustainable City, the first sustainable residential community in the Emirate of Sharjah that was developed in cooperation between the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Diamond Developer, announced the start of handing over residential villas within the second phase of the city to their owners, after the great demand witnessed by the sustainable community, and in In light of the sale of 85% of the project, which extends over four phases, by the end of December 2023, and the city’s transformation into a vibrant community.

The distinctive value proposition constitutes the main driver of the strong sales performance recorded in Sharjah Sustainable City, in conjunction with the momentum gained by the environmentally conscious lifestyle, as the residential units are equipped with solar panels on the roofs, while the city provides electric means of transportation, and facilities for growing vegetables by taking advantage of advanced technologies. Vertical farming, wastewater treatment for use in irrigating green spaces and other features.

The Sustainable City is a pioneering, mixed-use project extending over an area of ​​7.2 million square feet in the Al Rahmaniyah area in Sharjah, and its residential units meet the highest standards of social, environmental and economic sustainability, as it reflects a deep understanding of the real estate market in the United Arab Emirates, and constitutes options compatible with the requirements of the future and equipped with modern facilities. Excellent value for money at attractive prices for buyers and investors.

The CEO of Sharjah Sustainable City, Yousef Ahmed Al Mutawa, said: “As the first integrated and sustainable community in the Emirate of Sharjah, the city aims to establish a fully sustainable lifestyle, which constitutes evidence of the possibility of compatibility and harmony between achieving economic progress and sustainability, and we look forward to introducing new homeowners to this satisfactory approach.” And rewarding.”

He added: “This achievement is an indication of the trust that our customers have given us, and it seems that the demand for our environmentally responsible residential units is constantly increasing, and this is confirmed by the success of the villas in the various stages of sale. In our society, we are keen to ensure a high-quality life for future generations, and we are proud to set standards.” New in sustainable development in the region.

The villas in the Sustainable City of Sharjah are distinguished by their unique architecture and their diverse interior designs and divisions, which provides inspiring opportunities to reduce the carbon footprint of the community, as these villas are expected to contribute to saving up to 50% of the residents’ public service bills thanks to the use of building materials and thermally insulated windows, in addition to To smart home automation technologies, energy-efficient electrical appliances and solar panels.

Al-Mutawa said that in the second phase villas, the new residents will explore how our community areas focus on environmental sustainability, including the green axis that passes through the city center and supports vertical farming techniques, and a factory to convert waste into energy and reuse water to irrigate green spaces. The city encourages a more active lifestyle with world-class facilities, including cycling and walking paths, green parks, playgrounds, swimming pools, and clinics.