Riot police detain a student during a protest in front of La Moneda presidential palace, in Santiago, Chile, on September 6, 2022. JAVIER TORRES (AFP)

Three years ago Nelson Gonzalo Iturriaga, a 46-year-old Chilean, lost his left eye in a protest. It was Thursday and it was hot. He turned on the television to follow the news of the social explosion that, like a pressure cooker, exploded with the rise in the price of the metro on October 18, and he wanted to join. Hours later, “hundreds of soldiers and carabineros got out of the tanks and fired at close range, for no reason at all.” The next thing he remembers is being injured in a hospital. “It was the second protest I had ever gone to in my life,” he says over the phone, “but I felt like the enemy. They didn’t protect me then and they don’t protect me now. How am I going to trust the authorities?

The social outbreak in Chile left 347 eye injuries and more than 12,500 emergency treatments. In Colombia, the strike due to discontent with the Government of Iván Duque, which lasted from April to December 2021, registered 39 homicides and 2,110 cases of physical violence allegedly committed by members of the Public Force. In 2020, according to the Brazilian Forum of Public Security, the police killed 6,416 people across the country. 78.9% of his victims were black. In an effort to put an end to the gangs in El Salvador, the military operation undertaken by the Nayib Bukele government has arrested tens of thousands of people in a country of 6.5 million inhabitants. It is a rare Latin American who does not know about the abuse of authority or has feared it.

Cases of corruption and the disproportionate use of force in the Armed Forces are not an exception in the region. And that has led to a deterioration of the trust that citizens have in them, especially the youngest. According to the AmericasBarometer, 18.5% of the continent’s citizens believe little or “not at all” in them. This percentage of suspicion grew by 4% in the last decade. Although in 2010, already one in ten Latinos did not trust “at all” in these institutions. The indicators and the social pulse after the demonstrations have put on the agenda of several progressive governments in the region a concept that unites two ideas, until now, antagonistic: human security.

Nelson Iturriaga, injured during the social unrest in Chile in 2019, shows a photograph on his cell phone from that period. sophia yanjari

The term is still under construction, but it is not new. For Catalina Niño, project coordinator of the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung Foundation, the keys are to strengthen prevention activities, seek a new look from the police to the citizen and a large magnifying glass that points to the security forces and monitors the abuses committed by they. “We have become accustomed to seeing the authorities only for punitive purposes, especially in the most vulnerable neighborhoods. No one sees a police officer patrolling normally. And it is rare that the citizen feels relief or protection when seeing him, on the contrary: he gets scared, ”explains the specialist in security reforms in Latin America by phone. “They generate the opposite of what they should. And impunity is so great that people have the feeling that there is no justice”.

Those who are most frightened are the most vulnerable: the people who have the most to lose. “It is essential to address this issue taking into account intersectionality,” explains Marcos Robledo, former Undersecretary of Defense of Chile and advisor to the Latin American Network for Inclusive and Sustainable Security. “In the region there is a strong culture towards militarization and authoritarian policing and the most affected are always the migrant, indigenous and Afro population.” Conflict, insecurity, weak institutions and limited access to justice continue to pose a serious threat. That is why human security is one of the pillars of the 16th sustainable development goal, which promotes the rule of law.

In the case of Brazil, favelas have historically been victims of police brutality and drug-trafficking violence itself. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the newly elected president of Brazil, also promised to set up a Ministry of Security, reorganize the prison system and improve the training of the Armed Forces. “(If he wins), it will not be the police that solve the problems of the community,” the leftist campaigned in the Complexo Alemão. Last July, a Military Police operation killed 22 people in this favela.

“I was wary of passing by the Carabineros”

When the outbreak occurred in Chile, Iturriaga was a works supervisor. After the protests, he had no choice but to reinvent himself and now owns a screen printing company. “I was wary of walking past them. And yes, it gives me anguish to be involved in a demonstration again, but I don’t regret it. For Alejandra Luneke, a doctor in sociology and an expert in urban insecurity, there is nothing more important than “recovering institutional trust.” “We are moving towards militarized urbanism. The solution to pass less fear in the cities cannot be to fence the streets. Citizens are already too afraid of crime, street violence… Public defense organizations cannot also be part of that list”, he lamented at the IV Congress of Inclusive and Sustainable Security, organized in Santiago de Chile at the end of October. At this convention, which brought together experts in the area from all over the continent, pending challenges were addressed and reflections were made on whether or not the continent is in a new Cold War.

Nelson Iturriaga, in front of La Moneda Palace while carabineros pass through the place. sophia yanjari

In Chile, the Police always formed part of the Ministry of the Interior, until during the military dictatorship (1973-1990) it was included in the Defense Ministry. Two decades after the end of the Augusto Pinochet regime, it returned to the initial portfolio, with very superficial reforms in its structure. The social outbreak caused all the alarms to go off and the Government of Gabriel Boric created a commission for the reform of the Police Corps and the Investigative Police to walk in the direction of human security. “The change in regulation that will come into force for the 2023 process accounts for the diversity and transversality that the police institution in Chile requires,” said the then chief of staff, Izkia Siches.

Something similar is planned by Colombia, although the first step is still pending: to remove the Police from Defense powers. “It is practically the only country in the region that has not yet done so,” says Robledo. The transparency of the National Police, solving the problem of prison overcrowding and making the authorities recognize the citizen as a bearer of rights are some of the priorities in this matter of the Government of Gustav Petro. The Colombian president had a section on this in his electoral program in which he already mentioned the concept of “human security” more than 10 times and underlined it as one of the “great challenges”: “We will transform the approach to security based on construction and elimination of the internal enemy to move on to human security based on equality, the protection of national sovereignty, citizen security, care for life and nature, aspects developed throughout this Program. We will advance in the demilitarization of social life”, he pointed out in his program. “Citizens are already tired of such repressive methods. Until now, the easy response of the States and that gives votes, are the policies of a strong hand”, adds Niño.

The challenges of human security are as great as the urgency. But the social demands and the brutal response of the Public Force made it less and less bearable for citizens to put up with the negligence of the uniform. “The people are much more vigilant,” explains the Colombian. “This could be a good time to rewrite the relationship between the two.”