The challenge of sustainable mobility became especially important after 1995, when international scientists warned of the human influence on the well-known ‘greenhouse effect’. In the same year, the UN itself took action on the matter, organizing the Climate Change Convention for the first time in Berlin. Since then, both the scientific and civil and governmental communities have been concerned with reaching agreements, developing technologies and approving measures that are intended to

stop harmful effects of the popularly known ‘climate change’.

In this context, the European Week of Sustainable Mobility appeared more than two decades ago, which was held between the past 16 and 22 September, a new edition. An initiative with which continental governments intend to

create awareness on the problems that transport brings to the environment and the alternatives available to citizens to avoid the more traditional and polluting formats. On this occasion, the campaign has championed the slogan “Better connections”, focusing its theme on the mobility of the future, based on the meeting of citizens through sustainable mobility and

transition to multimodality.

All this network of international collaboration would be useless if a series of long-term goals were not established, essential for making transport a

harmless activity for the planet. Improve connections in large cities, encourage zero-emission vehicles, encourage

car leasing and the so-called multimodality are some of the most interesting proposals from which the most fruitful and efficient results are expected.

How to improve connections?



When talking about better connections, reference is not only made to connections between transport, but also between people. This concept has gained strength especially after the pandemic, in which our close physical relationships have been affected. The plan aims to facilitate mobility connections for citizens, promote the shared use of vehicles and alternative fuels.

zero emissions



A reality that increasingly permeates the population is that zero-emission cars represent one of the great hopes of sustainable mobility. We remind you that zero emission vehicles are those that can

travel distances of several km without emitting CO2such as electric, plug-in hybrids or hydrogen.

Achieving an international car park with 100% cars of this type is the ultimate goal, and even in companies like Uber, local taxi unions and similar companies are committed to a zero-emissions fleet

between now and 2030.

car leasing



A sector that is betting on a more sustainable renewal of the vehicle fleet is ”car rental, which offers individuals and companies a very attractive mobility alternative. The user can have a vehicle through a long-term rental contract, generally for four years in its traditional version, although it is easy to find new, more flexible modalities.

In a car fleet where it is easy to find owned cars that are more than 13 years old, leasing makes it easier to renew them, betting on ecological vehicles that are more respectful of the environment.

The cost of an electric or zero emission car is still above the average price of vehicles registered in Spain, thus making it difficult to renew traditional combustion cars. Thanks to the companies that lead the leasing sector such as ALD Automotive and its Move 2025 strategic plan, or the commitment of financial entities such as BBVA Autorenting to car leasing,

a greater number of users have access to them and you will be able to have it in the future, at the time of the renewal of the contract. Furthermore, it is not a practice only applicable to individuals, but also to companies that need to renew their fleet and find in ‘renting’ the perfect opportunity to

contribute to sustainable mobility.

Ultimately, the authorities see this option as

one of the most efficient methods to meet the proposed ecological mobility challenges.

multimodality



With this name is known the project with which it is intended to offer citizens

different means of mobility to choose from, all of them clean and respectful with the environment. In a certain way we have inadvertently witnessed it, with the arrival of electric scooters, bicycles, ‘motosharing’ (electric motorcycles for rent), etc. It is about increasing sustainable transport alternatives that allow cities to relieve the excess of private cars.

Many of the companies in the sector have announced that they will invest in multimodality, offering users efficient and clean means that will

from scooters to zero emission taxis, to even cover the last mile.