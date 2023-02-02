Sustainable investment boom

sustainable investments, i.e. those investments that have the objective of creating value for the investor and for society as a whole through an investment project set in the medium-long term by integrating the analysis financialthe environmental one, the social one and good governance, are more and more appreciated by the Italian investors. On the other hand, sustainability remains a central point of attention also in the new year which opened with the entry into force of the SFDR Delegated Regulation which regulates the disclosure obligations that must be respected by all financial operators.

The interest of customers in sustainable investments has been photographed by a recent research carried out by the Forums for sustainable finance which shows that around 80% know about sustainable investments and almost one saver out of 4 has already subscribed to them. A decent growth since a year ago they were the 18% those who had already subscribed to SRI products. Caution and shrewdness are the keywords that guide investors’ choices right now; in fact, most prefer investments with a low risk profile but with a longer time horizon than the previous year 2021. Only a small percentage is oriented towards investment proposals with a high degree of risk. Percentage that rises and reaches almost 10% for position holders with at least €20,000 invested.

Half of savers believe that recent events highlight sustainable investments more, while i 2/3 of those questioned consider the resulting risks significant from climate change. Finally, savers note an increase in the knowledge of SRI products among financial operators. The issues of recent months, such as the increase in energy prices, galloping inflation and the persistence of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, have created a lot of uncertainty, so much so that four interviewees out of five are definitely worried about the phenomenon of high energy prices and inflation. Among the main factors to be addressed we find the energy crisis, the general rise in prices and change climate.

The energy transition, i.e. the process that includes many areas (from economic-financial to social and environmental) to be able to convert the production of electricity through the use of clean sources, in order to gradually abandon the fossil ones, despite a lack of in-depth knowledge, it is seen by many as indispensable, where the long-term benefits will greatly exceed the short-term costs. Furthermore, a very recent research conducted by Consob shows how the propensity towards sustainable financial products is subordinated to the expected return for about 1/5 of investors, while over half declare its predisposition beyond the expected returndemonstrating the willingness to achieve a lower return than other financial instruments as long as they are in line with the values ​​and social norms of the customer.

