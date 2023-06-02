publisher3i

06/02/2023

Venezuelan executive Rafael Segrera, president of Schneider Electric in South America, knows the region like few others. In Brazil since October 2018, every day he analyzes the numbers, studies the segments in which he operates and outlines his strategies for each market in the region. But the results of recent years have drawn attention to an apparent contradiction. Even with the pandemic, with deep crises in countries like Venezuela and Argentina, with ruptures in the supply chain due to the war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China, in addition to the political and economic turmoil in Brazil, the company’s sales grew at a pace of double digit. “Instead of retracting, the pandemic has awakened in companies the search for more efficiency and productivity”, said Segrera to DINHEIRO. “Almost all areas of business have risen, even in struggling economies like Argentina,” he said.

It was in this scenario of heated demand that Schneider Electric grew over 20% last year in South America, a region which accounts for 16% of the global result. In 2022, the company had revenues of 34 billion euros, an increase of 18.2% over the 28.9 billion in 2021 and the best performance in its 180-year history.

In Brazil, where it has been operating for 75 years, the company saw a surge in orders for products aimed mainly at datacenters, industrial automation and specific technologies for energy efficiency.

According to Segrera, over a period of ten years, from 2016 to 2025, the innovations developed by Schneider for its customers will prevent the emission of 800 million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, equivalent to four times the emissions of Argentina in the same period. “When we talk about energy efficiency, we are not just talking about competitiveness and cost reduction. We are talking about ecological gains and preservation of the environment.”

Schneider’s leap in efficiency has been possible thanks to the incorporation of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, machine learning and deep learning.

Over the past five years, investments have been intensified in the area of ​​software, electrical distribution hardware and automation products, such as the acquisition of the British Invensys and Aveva, and the development of new software in the industrial and energy management areas. “Our obsession is to create technologies that allow us to produce more using fewer resources”, said Segrera. “We will continue on the path of reducing our carbon footprint year after year, until we reach zero emissions.”

Despite good regional and global results, Schneider had to make adjustments in some of its operations. The company’s operation in Russia, which previously served almost 100% of the local market, was closed in September 2022 in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s offensive in Ukraine. The unit sold around 300 million euros annually.

Part of the Russian plant’s production was distributed to some of the company’s 200 factories around the world. The decision to leave Russia was also taken by companies such as Basf, Maersk, McDonald’s, Renault, Shell and Stora Enso, among dozens of others. According to Segrera, the closing of the subsidiary was also necessary due to logistics and input import and export factors. Currently, the company has three regional headquarters: Boston, Hong Kong and Paris.

New house

In addition to the changes in the operation around the world, Schneider took advantage of the good moment of the Brazilian operation to inaugurate a new headquarters in São Paulo. Located in the Chácara Santo Antônio neighborhood, the space is on the 31st floor, the highest of EZ Towers, and has an innovation hub: a showroom that allows immersive experiences, such as mixed and augmented reality glasses that show indicators of energy consumption, visualization of the company’s other headquarters and factories around the world, including the Brazilian units, and interaction with Schneider’s e-commerce.

The new office, in addition to being an administrative base, works as a business card and experience with Schneider products for potential customers. “The new office, more collaborative and inspiring, is focused on innovation, creativity and sustainability”, said Segrera. “The complex offers a high technical and aesthetic standard and is LEED certified, which guarantees internal and external maintenance with energy performance and conscious environmental impact.”

Interview

Rafael Segrera, President of Schneider Electric in South America



“The energy challenge is not in generation”

Which sectors of the economy are heating up Schneider’s sales?

The region is very strong in mining. Chile, Argentina and Brazil, with copper, lithium, iron ore and many other important raw materials for the industry, are investing very heavily in technologies. But we also see sectors such as datacenter, industrial automation and agribusiness, with a very strong focus on sustainability.

What are the biggest challenges to continue growing in Brazil?

What has been most challenging in Brazil is exchange rate volatility. Because when it comes to producing it is a cost, when it comes to selling it is another. And the electronic component is very sensitive to these exchange variations, not to mention the pressure that the dollar exerts on transportation.

Could the electrification of practically all sectors of the economy cause an energy problem in the country and in the world?

No, because electrification does not necessarily represent an increase in energy consumption. It goes through the issue where we operate, which is consumption efficiency. With the new sources of clean energy, especially solar, wind and biomass, in addition to the immense hydroelectric generation capacity, I do not see any short-term problems for Brazil in terms of generation. The issue is in distribution and consumption. About 40% of the energy generated is wasted. That is, the energy challenge is not in generation, it is in consumption management. What we need is to reduce this index, focusing on efficiency and sustainability. This is where Schneider Electric comes in.























