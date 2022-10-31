Anyone looking for a new home pays more attention than ever to the energy label. Well-insulated homes are much less affected by sharp price drops, according to research by the NVM real estate agency.

Energy-efficient homes are currently doing better on the housing market than homes with a less good energy label. NVM notices this now that energy prices are high. Homes with a more sustainable label yield more and sell faster. Buyers are also willing to pay more than the asking price.

Due to high inflation, energy prices and sharply increased mortgage rates, the housing market is currently experiencing a turnaround. Houses are on the market longer and buyers have something to choose from and even room to negotiate the asking price.

Label jump results in an increase in value

Well-insulated homes are very popular in this energy crisis. A home with an energy label C currently yields an average of 11.6 percent more than a comparable home with the G label, the lowest label. A house with label A, in turn, sells for an average of 7.1 percent more than a house with label C. These differences have increased in recent times.

The differences are particularly large in areas where many homes are for sale, according to NVM. The added value of a green label is greatest in Enschede. An improvement from a label G to a label C results in an average increase in value of 15 percent. In the city of Utrecht, the same label jump results in an average increase in value of 10 percent, because the pressure on the housing market in Utrecht is great. See also The pandemic has benefited the delicatessen – surviving soaring inflation

To illustrate: a house is insulated. © Reinier van Willigen



Homes that are made more sustainable are rising sharply in price. According to NVM, for example, a pre-war terraced house in Amersfoort with a label E, which will be made more sustainable to label A – including floor, roof and cavity wall insulation, solar panels and a hybrid heat pump – can make a price jump of 14.3 percent compared to the undeveloped house of the neighbors. On an average sales price of this type of housing, currently 538,000 euros, this represents an increase in value of more than 75,000 euros.



Quote

The path of kindly requesting and subsidizing sustainability measures is not bearing fruit. It’s time to enforce sustainability Zeno Shops, Woonbond

The costs of sustainability are different for every house. There is something to be said about costs and benefits. According to Milieu Centraal, anyone who would like to make an average house more sustainable will have to spend more than 23,000 euros on a hybrid heat pump, solar panels, floor insulation, HR++ glass, floor insulation and cavity wall insulation. At current prices, energy bills could fall by more than EUR 5000 per year if all these measures are taken. And even if energy prices were to fall to 1.20 euros for a cubic meter of gas and 22 cents for a kWh of electricity, the savings would still be 2000 euros.

Dependent on landlord

Previous research by Calcasa showed that a home with energy label G consumes 50 percent more gas than a comparable home with energy label A.

Sustainability is the fastest method to lower the energy bill. Homeowners can make that decision themselves. Tenants are dependent on the landlord in this respect. An analysis by the Meldpunt EnergieAlarm of the Woonbond shows that many tenants are struggling with sky-high energy bills. Almost 40 percent of the detectors have a monthly energy bill higher than 250 euros, and 10 percent even above 500 euros.

According to the Woonbond, an interest group for tenants, 91 percent of landlords do not return home when they are asked to make their home more sustainable. Tenants most often ask for insulating double glazing. The Woonbond believes that private landlords in particular should take action. “The path of kindly requesting and subsidizing sustainability measures is not bearing fruit. It is time to enforce sustainability, for example by declaring single glass to be a defect,” says Zeno Winkels, director of the Woonbond.





