Is flying with less pollution possible? There are many hopes in this regard, and also in Italy something is moving. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility (Mims) and the Polytechnic of Turin have signed an important collaboration agreement of the duration of three yearsaimed at analyzing and promoting the use of new sustainable fuels in the transport sector, with specific reference to the aviation sector.

The Ministry’s objective is to define, in collaboration with ENAC, one national roadmap to achieve the decarbonisation objectives of the aviation sector, integrating it “in International (UN-ICAO) and European initiatives“, And in the meantime monitoring the progress of sector policies.

As reported at the institutional level, it will be analyzed and monitored the state of development of processes in the aviation biofuels sector (Sustainable Aviation Fuels – SAF) and consequent large-scale adoption. It will also be necessary to evaluate, with a view to the European “Fit for 55” package (which contains legislative proposals to achieve the objectives of the Green Deal by 2030), all the decarbonisation potential of the sector. On the economic level, the analysis will concern the evolution of production costs of the SAFs, as well as the study of any policy or regulatory proposals to facilitate their dissemination and use.

The collaboration, coordinated for the Polytechnic by Professor David Chiaramonti of the Department of Energy (DENERG) and carried out with the involvement of researchers from the Department of Management and Production Engineering (DIGEP) directed by Professor Carlo Cambini, will develop through the study of regulation in the sector of sustainable aviation fuels, both from a technical-industrial point of view, as well as from a regulatory and economic point of view. The Politecnico will make its multidisciplinary skills available and will encourage interaction with subjects and structures (academic and industrial, national and international) in which it participates or with which it permanently collaborates and will support the Ministry in relations with the main national and international stakeholders.