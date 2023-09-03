Of Eliana Liotta

The Smart Tips column by Eliana Liotta| Sustainable food is the same that could ensure a longer and healthier life

The sustainable food the same that could assure one longer and healthier life. According to a new survey by Harvard University, the environmentally friendly table could reduce by a quarter the risk of death for stroke, cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and other chronic conditions. The data was presented at Nutrition 2023 by the American Society of Nutrition. The researchers analyzed previous studies that monitored the diets of 100,000 people over 30 years and found that those who followed a diet with one strong vegetable base they had the 25 percent less probability of dying.

Smart foods Harvard scientists have developed an index, Planetary Health Diet Index, to allocate food scores, taking into account existing evidence on the correlation of each with both health and environmental impacts, from water and land use to greenhouse gas emissions. At the top of the ranking are the protagonists of the Mediterranean diet

: whole grains, fresh and dried fruit, vegetables, legumes and extra virgin olive oil. See also Covid, in Italy a boom in infections among children. The Omicron Vaccine Embankment

Meat it has been calculated that greenhouse gas emissions related to the food system would drop by 70% by 2050, assuming humanity gave up all kinds of animal sources (according to a 2016 report on Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences). But climate and nutrition experts agree that there’s no need to give up meat altogether: the problem is the excesses.

The American diet The Earth would not be able to support consumption for eight billion people similar to that of the United States, where on average they eat almost six and a half times the recommended amount of beef or lamb. World tables already account for about a third of global warming and the greatest weight comes from farms (Nature Food, 2021). Among other things, epidemiologists agree on the greater risk of developing cardiovascular problems and other pathologies in those who exaggerate with red meat and cured meats.

* Review by Stefania Ruggeri, first researcher at Crea (Food and Nutrition Research Centre) See also Influence: Rezza, "High Intensity Season". The first cases are already being registered