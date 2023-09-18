Currently, topics such as education, prevention and timely and effective health care continue to be focuses of concern regarding sexual and reproductive rights in Latin America and the Caribbean. The region continues to have the second highest rate of teenage pregnancies in the world, of which nearly 18% correspond to women under 20 years of age. Added to the above, maternal mortality is among the three leading causes of death in adolescents between 15 and 19 years old.

Being a significant, complex and multifactorial problem that also represents an average expense of 0.38% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the region, according to figures from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Joint and comprehensive work from various sectors of society is pertinent.

The launch of the Latin American Atlas provides a specific overview of access to efficient contraceptive methods by country. Abraham Gonzalez Fernandez (Getty Images)

Multi-actor alliances: a differentiating factor with exponential impact

One of the main challenges for these initiatives to have the desired transformative effect is that of continuity, achieving plans and actions that maintain a firm commitment, but above all sustainable financing, where official efforts can be linked with civil and civil associations. private initiative to achieve notable results, especially in countries where the incidence is higher such as Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Mexico, Peru, Dominican Republic or Guatemala.

In this regard, Rafael Chaves, global executive director of Public Policy and Sustainability of Organona global women’s health company, considers that for this type of strategic alliances to be truly effective, transformative and replicable in other types of scenarios and geographies, both the design of its initiatives and the implementation of its actions must be measurable and quantifiable. .

“When we are able to connect the specific results that link unplanned pregnancy with public policy intervention and private sector support mechanisms, a virtuous circle is created that allows for scaling and replication. Part of what we want to do in several Latin American countries where we are working on these projects is to use this recognition of good practice and scale it, in such a way that these types of interventions reach more adolescents throughout the region,” says the manager.

These initiatives seek better results in sexual and reproductive health, and with it, the closing of gender equity gaps and their impact on the social development and economic growth of the region. SDI Productions (Getty Images)

In this scenario, the launch of the Global Atlas of Contraception, prepared by the European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual and Reproductive Rights, stands out in particular (EPF) in conjunction with other organizations such as UNFPA, Organization of American States (OAS), Organon, EPF, FOS Feminista, FP2030, Choose Red de Jóvenes, among others. assigns scores to countries in three strategic axes: public policy, financing and effective access.

For example, in this last axis, the regional group of experts evaluated policies that guarantee access to family planning services and long-acting reversible contraceptive methods (also known as ARAP or LARC), which according to The evidence-based selection criteria must be the most modern and effective, such as the single-rod subdermal implant, since they are the best option so that girls and adolescents do not have an unplanned pregnancy, given that they are characterized by their three-year operation and allow an easy return to fertility.

Additionally, efforts to achieve better results in reducing teenage pregnancies additionally require an analysis of the financing of public policies, programs and sexual and reproductive health services. The Atlas allows you to interact, compare and download all the data related to the financing of these policies and programs, and leads to analyzing the financial sustainability of health systems in the face of this problem, generating evidence conducive to exploring innovative financing options, payment type. by results and/or social impact bonuses, among others.

The Atlas is presented this Monday, September 18, 2023 in the main Auditorium of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (Parlatino), in Panama City, generating a unique opportunity for decision makers, researchers, activists and specialists who work in the field of sexual and reproductive health for the region. And in a forceful way, it gives way to a multifactor discussion based on evidence that connects the gaps in public policy, access and financing that Latin American countries have in contraception with the generation of comprehensive and innovative strategies in search of better results in sexual health and reproductive, and with it, the closing of gender equity gaps, and its impact on the social development and economic growth of the region.