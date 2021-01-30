According to him World Economic Forum, the fashion industry is he second largest water consumer, issues the 10% of carbon emissions around the world and is responsible for 20% of industrial water pollution.

Producing a cotton T-shirt consumes 2,650 liters of water, which is equivalent to 8 glasses of water that a person can drink per day for 3 and a half years. The amount of CO2 emissions it produces exceeds those generated by airplanes and ships. Washing clothes releases 500,000 tons of microfibers into the ocean each year, which is equivalent to 50 billion plastic bottles. Textile dyeing is the second largest water polluter.

Meanwhile, clothing production has doubled since 2000. But 85% of garments end up in landfills each year which is equivalent to what a garbage truck dumps into a landfill every second.

“It is very difficult to be 100% sustainable. It is a way of being it and not as an attitude of punishing those who are not. We can modify many things in its traceability or its value chain, from the content to the packaging. What a brand can be, is be aware and responsible. The designer is a social communicator ”, he says Alejandra Gougy, President of the Argentine Sustainable Fashion Association (AMSOAR).

“Being sustainable should be essential. Our natural resources are limited and it is remarkable how much garbage there is. The biggest polluter is not only the one who manufactures, but the one who also consumes it. And not only sustainability but also sustainability it is armed in community. Sustainability equals care and caring, love. We take care of what we love ”, concludes the president of AMSOAR.

What alternatives exist in Argentina for sustainable development in the fashion industry?

Inspired by Misiones, where he was born and raised, Veronica Bergottini founded Karu Biodesign, in which he develops and investigates a biomaterial innovative whose texture is similar to vegetable leather and applies it to sustainable design.

“Is about TILEX (Ilex paraguariensis fabric, the scientific name for the yerba mate plant), a material synthesized by microorganisms grown in yerba mate. Obtaining it involves a biotechnological process and then treatments to acquire certain specific properties. Biofabrication consists of using living cells as material factories. TILEX is an example of bio-manufactured material “, says Verónica.

And he adds, “An innovative point is that this type of biomaterial can be cultivated directly with the measures of the molding to avoid discards. That is, it is zero waste from the culture batch. On the other hand, all the waste from the microbial culture is compostable. “

Martin Alonso is founder of Stay true, which produces 100% organic t-shirts, without toxic, without transgenics and with zero water consumption.

“In 2014, we set out to develop together with the Qom community of Campo Medina, the Argentina’s first biodynamic cotton growing program and in 2020 we launched the first hemp-based products. These natural fibers are produced in a regenerative way, based on the principles of biodynamic agriculture and certified fair trade ”, explains Martín.

“The Organic Production Law determines that you have to receive the Senasa certification for your product to be recognized as Argentine organic, but in the case of cotton or any other natural textile fiber it ends up being a half-baked process because it goes as far as cultivated when it is separated from the seed and remains in fiber. What we do is that the certifier, apart from the fiber, continues until the final garment, thus they audit the entire chain, from the field to the shop”, He expresses.

And he points out: “That is why we have many differences with others. In the field, we do not use agrochemicals, we use only rainwater and we carry out a monoculture that is self-sustaining and regenerates the soil. As for the fabrics and dyes, we work with zero chemicals, it is only woven, and it ends up being a raw color because we do not bleach or dye it. Additionally, afterwards we do a dyeing process with onion peels, avocado peels, yerba mate leaves, flowers and soil. ”

“We do not use formaldehyde (a chemical so that the garment does not wrinkle and does not shrink) nor does the garment carry a label or marketing material because less is better. The product is wrapped in crap paper as it was done before and is delivered in a recycled box and paper tape. We explain the process on a piece of paper so you can see what hands went through to get it to the final product ”, concludes the founder of Stay True.

Agostina Trovato is co-creator of Get wild! that designs and produces clothing with natural bamboo fiber.

“Bamboo is the fastest growing plant in the world and is therefore the ecological and sustainable resource by excellence. It grows in marginal lands without requiring fertile soil, pesticides or pesticides. More than 50% of the registered bamboo species inhabit the American continent. We work in Misiones, Chaco and Formosa, in the experimental phase. From the bamboo we extract the fiber that allows us to obtain the yarn with which we finally make the bamboo cloth ”, said Agostina.

“The machinery has a low bath ratio and shorter processes, which allow less use of chemicals and therefore a better treatment of residual, chemical and biological effluents,” he says.

And he adds: “The controls applied limit the selection and management of colorants, respecting the list of restricted substances (formaldehydes, azo colorants, phthalates, ethoxylated alkylphenol, hexavalent chromium, allergenic substances, nickel, lead and cadmium) and replacing them with low impact (green chemistry, which also respond to the policies of the BlueSign ecological certification) ”.

“For the garment stocking process we have replaced plastic bags with compostable bags. All fabric waste generated in the production of clothing is reused to make new garments or products ”, concludes the co-creator of Get Wild!

Animana is a sustainable luxury brand that realizes natural fiber garments from Patagonia and the Andes.

“We mainly work the camelid fibers like the alpaca, the llama, the vicuña and the guanaco. And we incorporate other natural fibers such as wool and organic cotton, linen and silk. In our production process we work with different communities of artisans, cooperatives, weavers and families and we create designs that adapt to local production possibilities ”, explains Marcia, the brand’s commercial manager.

“The fibers are washed with white soap, they do not have added polluting chemicals and the base of the collection is the colors of the fibers that go from natural to black to create timeless garments that last for their quality and you don’t have to use them just for one season. Other times, we add color tones with natural dyes through plants and seeds or stronger colors with certified non-toxic inks ”, Marcia detail.

In 2009, together with animaná, Adriana marina He also founded the non-profit NGO “Made by us”, Which has consultative status within the United Nations to deepen the transformation of the sustainable fashion paradigm.

Eugenia Zone was inspired by indigenous cultures, which created and deepened the world of natural dyes, and founded Garden prints.

“It is focused on doing textiles, printed and dyed with natural dyes. The garments are handcrafted with natural vegetable dyes and I work with two techniques: printing and dyeing. The textiles I work with are made of natural fibers such as cotton, linen, jute, wool or silk. They come from recycled fabrics and surpluses from warehouses, old stores or discards from the conventional textile industry, ”said Eugenia.

And he adds: “To make the prints, I select leaves of plants and trees, flowers, seeds, husks and barks that, through a process of steam cooking, allow all those pigments to pass to the fabric and are then fixed by mineral salts. Something similar happens with dyeing, with those plant materials I generate a dye with water and then submerge the prepared fabrics with mineral salts, with which I later make the garments ”.

“All the materials used in the manufacture of the dyes and prints are non-toxic, and after they are used they return to the earth generating fertilizer. As well as the generated textile waste that is reused in series of new products ”, concludes the creator of Jardín stamps.

