Sustainable development and climate neutrality
The holding of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week this year, a global initiative hosted by the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar” since 2008, comes at a very important time globally and in the UAE.
At the international level, the week is the first platform to be held in the field of sustainability during the new year, which provides a great opportunity to discuss the need to accelerate international cooperation and leadership in the field of sustainability around the world, and to provide strategic solutions to enhance the relationship between energy transition and sustainable economic development.
In addition to discussing a wide range of important topics that include: food and water security, providing energy sources, clean energy, decarbonization of industries, health, climate adaptation, increasing investment in green hydrogen, and ensuring periodic follow-up of regional and international commitment to climate and clean energy issues, and stimulating international dialogue on climate action in the run-up to the United Nations Multilateral Climate Conference COP28. At the national level, the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which is held under the slogan “Together to promote climate action leading to the COP28 conference”, comes within the framework of the fifty principles that are a reference for all state institutions to strengthen the pillars of the union, build a sustainable economy, and harness all resources for a more prosperous society. And the country’s readiness to organize the most prominent event in the world in the field of climate change control next December, which will be a milestone in international efforts to limit climate changes.
The importance of this week is represented by the participation of a large number of heads of state and elite decision-makers, pioneers of modern technology and innovations, public and private sector partners, entrepreneurs for start-ups and small companies, thought leaders in international climate action, and international and regional bodies and organizations related to climate issues. On the sidelines of the Sustainability Week, several important events will be held, most notably: the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) General Assembly, the Atlantic Council World Energy Forum, the Zayed Sustainability Award Ceremony, the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit, the World Future Energy Summit, and the «Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit» Innovate”, the Youth Platform for Sustainability, the Women’s Forum for Sustainability, the Environment and Renewable Energy, and the Abu Dhabi Forum for Sustainable Finance.
The main objectives of the week are: accelerating the pace of sustainable development and climate neutrality in the region and the world, providing a platform for decision-makers, business leaders and technology pioneers in the world to share knowledge, review innovations, formulate national strategies within the framework of joint endeavors to achieve sustainability and climate neutrality, and highlight international commitments to combat climate change. Global challenges in advancing climate action efforts and promoting sustainable economic development.
Needless to say, there are many global strategic returns from holding the Sustainability Week, the most important of which are: enhancing the chances of success of the COP28 Conference, contributing to the dissemination of modern knowledge and technology, stimulating innovation, raising awareness of the importance of sustainability in the global economy, strengthening the role of the private sector, and activating The principle of collective participation in climate action and transformation in the energy sector by providing platforms and events to engage young people in addressing climate change issues and achieving sustainability.
Trends Center for Research and Consulting
