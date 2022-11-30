Contract worth over 10 million euros for the creation of a “bill-proof” eco-sustainable block in Airuno in Brianza

This is the new project being worked on by Vitruvius & Partners, the new generation general contractor expert in sustainable construction, born in 2020 from the intuition of 3 young men in their thirties – Vittorio Ligresti, Roberto Schiavo and Luca Limone – who expect to close the 2022 with a turnover of approx. 70 million euros and aims to double by 2023.

Architectural and energy redevelopment: this is the objective of the operation launched today by Vitruvius for the modernization of CIVITAS 5, 3 buildings for a total of 58 apartments in the heart of a popular neighborhood in the suburban landscape of Brianza. Enhancement of the buildings through the use of natural materials for the external facades, ready to host thick vegetation on the model of Boeri’s vertical forest and for the interiors, stone and wood. But above all sustainability: the block will be an experiment in efficiency with the installation of high thermal and acoustic performance windows, photovoltaic panels, wind farms with relative accumulators and columns for recharging electric cars. The interventions will make it possible to cut consumption by more than half compared to the current level, significantly reducing emissions. The order will employ a workforce of specialized and qualified workers.

The Italian company that looks to Europe

With 50 management and administrative employees and operating on around 170 construction sites underway, for a total of over 700 workers and site managers, Vitruvius & Partners is the building construction and energy redevelopment start-up that works throughout Italy, mainly in the North Italy, Sardinia and recently also Lazio. But that’s not all: in fact, the company is already looking to Europe, a territory in which 90% of the building stock was built before 1990 and, of this, 30% before 1970. “This means consumption and higher energy costs due to the architectural and thermal obsolescence of the buildings, spaces structured in an obsolete way compared to the new lifestyles and ordinary and extraordinary maintenance costs to be faced too often – says the founder Vittorio Ligresti – To overcome these problems, Vitruvius & Partners will operate precisely in the redevelopment of buildings, from the design to the procurement of materials and up to the executive part”.

Focus greens. Towards zero emission buildings

New zero-emission buildings in the European Union by 2030, existing ones by 2050: these are some of the points of the agreement reached by the EU Council to make the directive on energy performance in buildings more stringent. In short, a new era has begun for the sector, in which Vitruvius, thanks to its experience in energy requalification, intends to position itself as a market leader. And according to the Elemens report elaborated for Legambiente and the Kyoto Club, the modernization of the buildings would contribute, together with the electrification of consumption, to a reduction of almost 5.5 billion cubic meters of gas by 2025 and, by 2030, to a saving of 12 billion cubic meters.

Among the corporate focuses of Vitruvius, the thermal insulation of vertical and horizontal walls, the installation of photovoltaic systems and electric charging columns and the installation of high efficiency thermal and electrical systems. “Environmental is the great challenge of our time and construction is the protagonist” – says Ligresti – “Since its inception, Vitruvius has set itself the goal of working with a focus on the green and today it is at the forefront as an operator of energy transition”.

Password “retrain”

From residential to industrial and commercial contexts, Vitruvius & Partners is able to develop any building project, from concept to execution, with particular attention to sustainable green development, by upgrading existing buildings or implementing new constructions from scratch. The company operates in four areas: the redevelopment of residential buildings, for which Vitruvius provides an architectural and energy reconversion, improving them aesthetically and on an environmental level; the redevelopment of industrial and commercial buildings such as warehouses, industrial laboratories and commercial buildings that require interventions to reduce costs related to electricity consumption, bring the customer closer to energy self-sufficiency and improve the work space; the management of real estate developments, for which Vitruvius offers turnkey projects in line with stringent legal obligations from an environmental point of view; the design and technical management for other operators in the sector, for which the company puts the experience of its professionals in the green field at the service of third parties, following all the phases, up to assistance on construction sites.

