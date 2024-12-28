2024 has been a great year for De Antonio Yachtsa Spanish shipyard recognized for its innovation in design. It first partnered with the America’s Cup as a supplier, and its E23 was the official electric boat. Later, it was awarded the award for best national shipyard at the ANBE 2024 Awards for its international projection and its commitment to sustainable sailing. And now has taken another step in its commitment to the environmentand has donated his E23 boat to the Philippe Cousteau Foundation, dedicated to the care of the ecosystems of the Mediterranean.

The Philippe Cousteau Foundationwhich is based in Torroella de Montgrí, in Girona, will use the E23 in its environmental education and research programs for the protection of marine biodiversity. Specifically, it will be used for monitoring species, collecting samples, releasing species bred in captivity, filming documentaries and controlling contaminants.

The E23 was the official electric boat of the America’s Cup.



“This collaboration represents an unprecedented opportunity, since it is the first vessel of these characteristics that we have received, and will allow us to expand the scope of our projects,” confirmed Jaime Rodrigo de Larrucea, general secretary of the entity. Through its initiatives, the foundation seeks to build a future that is more respectful of the marine environment, following the legacy of the Cousteau family.

«At De Antonio Yachts we want to contribute to the preservation of our oceans together with the Philippe Cousteau Foundation, and this donation is another example of our firm commitment to leading the transition towards more sustainable sailing», declared Marc de Antonio, founder and CEO of De Antonio Yachts, during the donation ceremony.









The firm was born in 2012 from the passion of its founders, Marc de Antonio and Stan Chmielewski, for the sea and design, with the interest of innovating by creating boats with simple and avant-garde lines. It immediately stood out for its innovative solutions, such as hidden outboard engines. Today it has production centers in Poland and Spain and is present on five continents. It exports 60% of its production and has a strong expansion plan planned to enter new markets.

It offers a range of nine models of different lengths, which have achieved three nominations and two awards for Best European Motor Boat of the Year.

The first 100% electric boat

The E23 is the first 100% electric boat from De Antonio Yachts and was presented in April 2024. Months later, it was named official electric boat of the 37th edition of the America’s Cup. It was used as a transfer boat, many times for Grant Dalton himself. “We had been thinking about building our first electric model for a long time, but the celebration in Barcelona of the most sustainable America’s Cup in modern times was the perfect excuse,” said Marc de Antonio, founder and CEO of the firm. With a length of 7.20 meters, the model is designed for maximum efficiency: it integrates a foil in its double hull to reduce friction when moving forward, allowing it to reach speeds up to 30 knotsas well as reduce consumption and extend autonomy.