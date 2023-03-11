arrival at Mexico from the electric car giant, Tesla, owned by Elon Muskreminds me of movies Science fiction such as Blade runner (1982), Back to the future (1985) or Yo robot (2004), which in those years showed a face of the future on the big screen with electronic cars, which today are already a reality.

electromobility is underway and is a new way of transporting us. Moving towards it is inevitable, in addition, it is a commitment that for 2040 in Mexico only sell electric vehicles or with hydrogen batteries and thus meet the objective of reversing the global warmingl and limit the temperature rise to a maximum of 2 ºC.

The use of electric cars, trucks and freight transport is causing an increased demand for electric power. Currently, andIn the world there are 16.5 million electric vehicles and its sales represent more than 10% of the market -AIE-. It is even estimated that 125 million units will circulate worldwide in 2030. Simply, in 2022 Mexico sold more than 6 thousand units, and it is predicted that by 2036 they will be more

than 5 million units.

The possibility of charging the electric vehicle at home, office or a public parking lot has arrived, of being able to transport ourselves in an electric bus, technological and cultural change towards electromobility is inevitable.

But, what is the progress in green and smart energy programs for the development of electromobility? Are we developing charging infrastructure? How many charging points do we currently have in Sinaloa? Is there financing or any tax incentive to switch to e-mobility in the state?

To develop charging infrastructure it is necessary to think beyond the individual and propose solutions that impact the ecosystem of each city.

It implies having the legal framework suitable for promoting and regulating new technologies, considering urban infrastructure and mobility plans to the network of charging stations, provide capacity to energy supply lines, offer green financing and tax incentives.

We recommend you read:

For now, in the current discussion that exists in the Congress of the State of Sinaloa on the nNew laws on Urban Planning and Mobility and Road Safety These points will have to be established and promoted to achieve the objective set on the electrification of the fleet and sustainable mobility.