View of a thermoelectric generation plant in Tula, in the state of Hidalgo (Mexico). Carlos Ramírez / EFE

Achieving the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise requires continued drops in carbon emissions of the order of 5-10% per year, which since 1830 has only been recorded with recessions or wars. In the last 10 years, with very different behaviors between economies, the response of emissions to global growth has been reduced, but much more is needed, and the ambition to achieve it is beginning to manifest itself.

The summit of leaders on the climate organized by the United States was a succession of commitments to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG) and promises of further adjustments to be detailed at the next United Nations conference in Glasgow (COP26). The United States, for example, is committed to halve your emissions by 2030 compared to 2005, thus multiplying by almost five the decarbonisation achieved in the last decade. With this, the falls in emissions would approach the threshold of 5% per year in the next 10 years, but with economic growth and job creation.

If the ambitious objectives are clear, the certainty about their achievement not so much. Not because of the lack of analysis on what decarbonization policies exist and their effects, or because the issue has not been addressed even at the same summit, with IMF proposals. Rather, because its effective implementation requires a great leap forward, an ambition of the authorities that is equal to the one they already show in the commitments, and that, above all, is global.

Emission reduction policies are domestic, something striking for a global problem. The signatories of the Paris Agreement compromise emission targets that they do not have to meet in practice, and in fact they do not. It is necessary to generate global incentives, such as carbon adjustment mechanisms at the border, something that will be more effective the more countries join the club that use them, which in turn requires domestic price mechanisms, compliance with regulations or incentives, avoiding thus accusations of commercial discrimination. This internalisation of carbon costs will also incentivize the essential investment in innovation to achieve the transition, which must also be accessible to all. Property rights should also be assigned to biodiversity, the natural capital that some areas of the planet treasure, building markets that allow paying for the services it provides, discouraging deforestation and polluting activities in less developed countries, which are also especially vulnerable to policies. reduction of GHG emissions, as illustrated by a recent study by BBVA Research.

Policy ambition must be brought up to the level that drives commitment.

J. Julian Cubero, from BBVA Research