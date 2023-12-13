Scientific and technological development has long accustomed us to the possibility that the results obtained in one discipline can be extended to other fields. A new example of this “contamination” comes from PET (Positron Emission Tomography), well known for its applications in the field of medical diagnostics and which now finds its place in the agriculture of the future. It is a project born from a collaboration between the Department of Innovation in Engineering and Physics of the Irccs Neuromed of Pozzilli (Iserna), the Huazhong University of Science and Technology of Wuhan, China, the University of Teramo and the University of Magdeburg, Germany. A completely digital Pet – we read in a note – designed specifically for plant imaging, both in the laboratory and in the cultivation field. Presented in a scientific publication in IEEE Transactions On Nuclear Science, this unique technology offers a non-invasive solution for analyzing plant metabolism, a fundamental step towards more sustainable management of agriculture.

“Plants – explains researcher Emanuele Antonecchia – are living organisms, with their own metabolic processes that PET can highlight and study. Our system thus allows us to understand not only their normal metabolism, but also how they react to stress, for example in drought conditions, or in the face of climate change phenomena. We use an entirely digital technology, which stands out for its portability and the ability to adapt to different types of plants, simply by changing the shape of the detector. This allows us to operate in controlled conditions, such as a laboratory or a greenhouse, but also in the open field, perhaps the most interesting aspect: understanding how plants react by observing them in normal cultivation conditions”.

As described in the scientific publication – the note details – the image quality was successfully tested and demonstrated the effectiveness of the device. The researchers, in particular, performed experiments on corn sprouts under thermal stress in the laboratory and on common wheat sprouts under water stress conditions in the field. The most significant aspect of the research was that it laid the foundations for the transition process of PET imaging experiments on plants from the laboratory to the open field. “This is – comments Professor Nicola D'Ascenzo, head of the Department of Medical Physics and Engineering at Neuromed – a technology that has everything it takes to revolutionize the field of agronomy. By allowing a detailed analysis of plant responses to treatments, the PET system can guide companies towards an increasingly rational and sustainable use of water or fertilizers. In this way we will be able to reduce environmental impact and improve resource efficiency.” The project was supported by the European Horizon 2020 program, with the action 'Petal Positron emission tomography in agriculture and life', by the National Natural Science Foundation of China and by the National Key Research and Development Program of the People's Republic of China.