BBVA has been a pioneer in incorporating sustainability as a strategic priority of the bank: helping clients in the transition to a sustainable world. Since 2018, it has mobilized more than 50,000 million euros of its commitment to fight climate change, which means going well ahead of the BBVA Group’s total goal of mobilizing 100,000 million euros in 2025. The bank has also made progress in making the commitment to align its activity with the objectives of the Paris Agreement has become a reality. Since 2020, BBVA has been carbon neutral in the emissions it generates directly from its activity. It has made the commitment to reduce its exposure to coal-related activities to zero, by ceasing to finance companies in those activities, before 2030 in developed countries and before 2040 in the emerging world.