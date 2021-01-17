No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sustainability sports Maximum oxygen uptake can be developed, but in the end you will encounter a value that cannot be exceeded: path runner Anna-Stiina Erkkilä found out where her limits now go

admin by admin
January 17, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Sport|Endurance sports

Trail runner Anna-Stiina Erkkilä took her career in the first test of maximum oxygen uptake. It is a highly hereditary trait with a unique upper limit.

“Little yes exciting. Blood pressure was also measured there, and it was slightly elevated. The excitement must have been reflected in that as well, ”said a trail runner from Espoo Anna-Stiina Erkkilä says in the test laboratory of the Helsinki Sports Medicine Station.

Few are probably those people who are not at all excited about something completely new and previously unexperienced.

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

The Court will rule on the conviction of Milagro Sala for the 'Pibes Villeros' case in the middle of the year

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.