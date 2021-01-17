Sustainability sports Maximum oxygen uptake can be developed, but in the end you will encounter a value that cannot be exceeded: path runner Anna-Stiina Erkkilä found out where her limits now go

Trail runner Anna-Stiina Erkkilä took her career in the first test of maximum oxygen uptake. It is a highly hereditary trait with a unique upper limit.

“Little yes exciting. Blood pressure was also measured there, and it was slightly elevated. The excitement must have been reflected in that as well, ”said a trail runner from Espoo Anna-Stiina Erkkilä says in the test laboratory of the Helsinki Sports Medicine Station.

Few are probably those people who are not at all excited about something completely new and previously unexperienced.