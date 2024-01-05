@foxygames_uk then directly quoted Layden, who highlighted the problem years ago and who is referred to very often when the topic is discussed.

Second Shawn Layden former president of SIE Worldwide Studios, in 2024 we will hear a lot about the sustainability of the food market triple A . Layden touched on the topic when replying to a user on according to the documents stolen from Insomniac Games in the pre-Christmas leak, it would have cost more than 300 million dollars.

Exploded costs

Layden's post in response to @foxygames_uk's post

Layden's post is actually very short, but definitely telling, given the source: “I imagine we'll be hearing a LOT about this topic in 2024.”

In fact, development costs have become one of the bigger problems of the video game industry, at least in the one that still caters to the classic market. The amount of layoffs and studio closures during 2023 was impressive and many predict that in 2024 we will see the heaviest effects of the situation, unfortunately underestimated by many and almost ignored by some groups of gamers.

Probably one of the first areas in which it will be discussed will be the next GDC, which will be held between March 18 and 24 in San Francisco.