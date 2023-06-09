For the executive who runs the Brazilian operation of the German bank present in the country since 1911, there is immense investment potential in companies linked to the energy transition and the green economy — in which Brazil can be a leader

Although he has been in the highest position at Deutsche Bank in Brazil for only 14 months, the German Stephan Wilken has a long history with the bank — and with the country. His father worked for 46 years at the institution, holding various positions. One of them brought him to São Paulo in the early 1980s. While the Wilken family lived here, Stephan studied at Porto Seguro, a traditional school for the German community in São Paulo. This explains his complete fluency in the Portuguese language. Before assuming the position of chief country officer Brazil and head corporate banking Latam, he had already worked in other countries where the bank is present, including a period of 15 years in England and another three years in India. In his last post, in Germany, he worked in the risk management area.

“Obviously it was very interesting to be able to return to Brazil after four decades. It is the first time that I am responsible for an entire bank, across all lines of business.”he told DINHEIRO at the headquarters of Deutsche Bank, on Avenida Faria Lima, today the main financial center in the country.

For him, the position also brought the chance to learn something new.

“I arrived at the end of the pandemic and there was still the crisis mentality. It is very interesting to see how in such a short time this has changed.”

Last year, already under his management, the bank delivered the best result in Brazil in seven years. “This, despite the challenging economic scenario. Both we and our customers believe a lot in Brazil.”

DINHEIRO — What is Deutsche Bank’s main activity in Brazil today?

STEPHAN WILKIN — I always like to remember that Deutsche Bank has been in Brazil since 1911 and we never left. Over the decades our strategy has changed. Today we are an investment bank and a commercial bank. We are not doing retail business here like we do in Germany, India, Italy and Spain, for example. In Brazil, the focus is on helping our multinational clients in their international expansion. This also includes Brazilian clients who are increasingly investing in Europe and elsewhere. The reason we came here 112 years ago is the same reason we are here today, with 200 employees, all in this building.

What is the strategy going forward?

Continue to grow in an organized, structured way. When I arrived here, a little over a year ago, I brought a capital increase for our local entity in Brazil of 100 million euros so that we could expand the loan portfolio. A few weeks ago, we just received another approval to increase our capital by an equivalent amount.

What motivated this significant increase in just two years?

The reason is that the demand from our customers is increasing. Despite global and regional economic challenges, our clients continue to invest.

“What is happening in Europe is the same thing we are seeing here in Brazil, just with a little delay. Interest rates will also rise there to contain inflation.”

Are there some sectors that are more strategic for the bank?

The issue of sustainability is very important to us. We have many clients whose business model is 100% sustainable. Clean energy companies, wind farms, solar panels… But we are also working in more traditional sectors, which are changing. From the automotive to the chemical industry, everyone wants to reduce energy consumption, increase recycling activity. The bank is in favor of these initiatives and we will want to support them financially. We talk to our customers about their sustainability strategies. It’s not just reputation. It really is a business opportunity. We try to understand the client’s maturity in relation to this topic in order to provide the solutions they need at all times. The interesting thing is that there are no exceptions. Nobody who hasn’t even started to think about sustainability yet.

How does the bank measure the inclusion of companies within the ESG agenda?

One of the challenges with this subject is that there are no universal standards yet, so it’s an individual discussion with each customer — which on the other hand is great for us as a bank. This allows you to intensify your relationship with them. We ended up learning a lot about the strategy, the culture of the client. Since the beginning of the year, we have carried out credit transactions related to this profile, which total more than R$1 billion.

Are your main customers companies of German origin that operate in Brazil, such as automakers such as Volkswagen, BMW, Audi and also in the chemical sector, such as Basf and Bayer?

Volkswagen has been here for 70 years, Basf for 112 years and they are our customers too. But, on the other hand, we look at new sectors with growth potential. Many Brazilian companies seek internationalization and we can help them because we are in more than 70 countries.

We are in a scenario of high interest rates all over the world, and especially in Brazil, with the basic rate at 13.75%. To what extent does this impact the taking out of credit by companies?

What we are observing is that many multinational companies are diversifying their financing sources, in addition to seeking resources from the parent company. Because of geopolitical events, especially the war in Ukraine, there was a need to reorganize supply chains and this also includes funding sources. In addition to higher interest rates, there is also currency risk, whose value can fluctuate according to the performance of the economy.

A worrying issue for the financial sector in Brazil is default, both by families and companies with difficulty paying debts. How does the bank protect itself?

Our strategy is niche, so we are able to select our customers well. We have a great quality wallet, we have almost no cases with problems. That doesn’t concern us.

What about the recession in Germany? Is there any impact on the bank’s performance?

Although many people think that Deutsche Bank is a kind of Central Bank of Germany, we are a private institution, which does not receive government investment. In fact, we didn’t even receive it during the pandemic, as happened with other regional banks. In the event of an extreme, prolonged recession, we may take some hit. But in my view, what is happening in Europe is the same thing we are seeing in Brazil, just with a little delay. Interest rates will also rise there to contain inflation, which has not reached this size in over 40 years, both in Europe and in the United States. They are not used to inflation like we are in Brazil. However, Europe has always been very good at reacting to these financial crises and finding a way forward.

In recent months there has been an intensification of Brazil’s international relations with Europe, and especially with Germany. What motivated this rapprochement?

This makes perfect sense because of the strategic situation that Brazil is in with regard to the green economy. Our customers are increasingly interested in transforming themselves, with a view to greater sustainability. This is very different than a year ago when I arrived. At that time the discussions were more about how to get out of the pandemic. Today there is no meeting with the client that does not address the subject of sustainability. The war in Ukraine has also sparked an urgent need in Germany to reduce energy dependence on gas from Russia. The government is looking for long term solutions and once again Brazil has an opportunity which is green hydrogen. The parts that are needed to produce it are in Brazil but the technology often comes from Europe, from Germany. It is still under development, so a long-term partnership is needed. At the same time, Europe is moving towards the carbon reduction economy, another aspect in which Brazil offers many opportunities. our chancellor [Olaf Sholz] was here recently and the discussions have always been in the sense of forming long-term partnerships, both for the transition of the energy matrix and for the development of new technologies.

Does this include financial market solutions, in which Brazil is quite advanced?

The financial market in Brazil is quite advanced and very well regulated. Banks offer high quality services, which employ a lot of technology. This is not restricted to fintechs. Brazil has digitized public administration. In Germany it is not like that.

Did the growth of the Brazilian GDP surprise the bank’s expectations?

What has changed since the beginning of the year is that the economy was moving sideways, with forecasts of 0.5% growth. Now the other positive news is that, after all, inflation seems to be starting to recede. It should be lower in the second half of this year and the next, and then these conditions for growth are positive, yes.

Is this good for someone who runs a foreign bank in Brazil?

I returned to the country at the end of the pandemic and when I arrived there was still a crisis mentality. Last year, we delivered the best result for Deutsche Bank in Brazil in seven years, despite the challenging economic scenario. Also once a year we do a survey with employees to find out if they are satisfied and, since a year ago, all results have improved. I was very happy. We never left Brazil. We understand the market, culture and mindset of our customers. And we continue to improve our performance.

In what way?

One example is a program in collaboration with three other multinational banks that helps women get closer to the financial sector. There is a shortage of women in leadership positions in many sectors, but there are few women in any role in the financial sector. Of the 60 we trained last year, six were hired. Entries for the next group go until the end of this month and then interviews and selection will begin. The concern with diversity within the bank is very great.























