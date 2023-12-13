At first glance, one of the most striking differences between a newly built home and one that was built 30 years ago is the abundance of electrical outlets in every room. These outlets have become increasingly indispensable in kitchens, where a variety of small appliances such as pressure cookers, deep fryers, rice cookers and food processors are used daily. People also need to charge multiple phones, tablets, computers and other electronic devices. Finally, ever-rising summer temperatures have made air conditioning essential in many homes.

Homes are very dependent on electricity, but curiously its use has been reduced in recent decades, as explained by the Administration's Energy Office. Their figures suggest that an average home in the United States consumes 33.5% less energy than in 1980. The reasons are found in an improvement in insulation and construction materials in addition to the greater efficiency of large and small appliances, water heaters and light bulbs.

To achieve environmental sustainability, we must focus on improving the efficiency of appliances and transitioning to a greener grid by eliminating greenhouse gas-emitting components in electricity generation. This crucial change can begin in the home itself.

Avangrid is a leading sustainable energy company serving 3.3 million utility customers in the Northeast. Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra explains



“We are helping our customers reduce their carbon footprint in multiple ways. “First, we are increasing production and access to clean energy from renewable sources to power our customers' homes and businesses. This may be the measure “The most important thing we are doing to help our customers live sustainable lives. We also have several programs to help them increase the energy efficiency of their homes and reduce their costs and environmental footprints.”







The example of the best that can be done in this sense are the so-called passive houses, something that Hammad Chaudhry likes to talk about. Chaudhry, manager of conservation and charging programs at the electric company Avangrid, explains that these houses are “very efficient” and use the heat pump mechanism for acclimatization. Insulation, airtight construction, heat control, high-quality windows and ventilation are basic elements of homes in which the need to cool or heat is reduced by almost 90%, thereby reducing their impact on the climate. And that is something that reduces consumption to a great extent because acclimatization is what requires, on average, 51% of the total electricity consumed in a house.

“Smart thermostats also improve efficiency as they 'learn' the daily behavior of people in the home,” Chaudhry said. “For example, they can activate the heat pump an hour before you get home from work so that the temperature is perfect for you.” Heat pumps are the most efficient way to control the temperature of a home as they use much less electricity and can be used for both heating and cooling, unlike electric heaters. These devices can operate efficiently even in extremely cold temperatures, which is particularly important in certain areas of the northeast where Avangrid operates. Incentives are available for homeowners who install this technology once they have been certified for extremely cold climates.

The Inflation Reduction Act passed in 2022 provides financial assistance to customers who want to install heat pumps, which are slightly more expensive than traditional heating systems and air conditioners. These costs can also be offset through Avangrid's financial assistance programs. Before installing a heat pump at home, Chaudhry recommends making sure you have adequate insulation to maximize the benefits of it. Avangrid contractors can evaluate your home and provide recommendations on how to minimize heating and cooling loss. Older buildings generally need new and improved insulation. It is also important to select a heat pump that has the right capacity for your home.

To achieve energy efficiency in your home, integrate renewable energy sources such as solar panels or batteries. Not only will they create a sustainable living environment, but they will also offer attractive incentives.

From the network to the road

The optimal time to charge an electric car is when electricity consumption is lowest. This sustainable practice can also save money, as electricity during off-peak hours is less expensive. “Almost 30% of greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation,” explains Christina Ficicchia, manager of Avangrid's Smart Grid program, “so addressing this problem will help improve climate problems.”

The rise in production of sleeker electric cars (EVs), along with efforts by companies like Toyota to develop advanced motors that can go 745 miles on a single charge and install charging facilities along highways, are changing the public perception of EVs. According to Cox Automotive, more than 300,000 EVs were sold in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of almost 50% compared to the previous year. Currently, EVs have a 7.9% market share.

“The emissions of an electric car are those associated with its manufacturing and the energy we put into the grid to charge it, but it is a solution that will become more sustainable over time,” explains Ficicchia. “It is a matter of time before we add more renewable supply to our distribution network and it is a matter of time before we have more EVs on the network and the necessary infrastructure can be built.”

The states of California and New York have passed legislation to prohibit the sale of cars in those states that are not fully electric or hybrid as of 2035, something that will give an important boost to the adoption of this type of car. According to Ficicchia, it is a way to send a signal to the automotive industry that the transition can be made to the manufacturing of these vehicles because the demand will be there in a few years.

Added to the individual impact is the change in commercial vehicle fleets such as Amazon's to make parcel deliveries and the truck fleets that have the highest emissions. Truck emissions are comparable to those of 10 passenger vehicles, so that moving away from gasoline and diesel engines will have a significant impact.

Ficicchia knows that this is a process that will take time because many of the trucks are part of large fleets and a quick transition cannot be made due to the needs that this implies, the costs and the fact that a greater production capacity and a network that will have to be expanded to respond to future energy demand.

“We cannot build substations overnight, we need a few years to do it,” explains Ficicchia, who advises users to proactively develop their transition plans, allowing sufficient time to prepare for the change.

Both Ficicchia and Chaudhry recognize that there is a cost associated with this transition that requires both the aid that may come from the private and public sectors. Municipalities will require additional incentives and investment during the initial stages of the transition, when the highest costs are incurred.

The Inflation Reduction Law introduced several incentives for the energy transition, but Ficicchia believes it is also important to act quickly on environmental issues. “And to accelerate the transportation transition,” Ficicchia said, “innovative economic solutions will play a critical role.”

Marcel, a unique hotel The Marcel hotel in New Haven, Connecticut, part of the Hilton chain, is unique. It is the first in the world with more than 100 rooms certified as a passive building. In his latest renovation, the architect and owner of the property, Bruce Redman Becker, made this brutalist-style building, which was completed in 1970, run completely with renewable energy and zero emissions. The building, which housed the offices of Armstrong Rubber Company and then Pirelli, is now an example of how an old building can be adapted to new technology. Hammad Chaudhry, manager of Avangrid, explains that it has all the necessary technologies to reach this goal of sustainability and efficiency, including storage batteries. According to Chaudhry, “This hotel represents the future.”