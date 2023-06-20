Formula 1 became the first motor racing championship in which all participating teams received FIA 3 Stars certification, the FIA’s highest environmental sustainability award.

The FIA-powered program was launched in 2011 to help the motorsports sector assess and improve its environmental impact and measures performance across a range of 17 criteria, from energy use and supply chain management, transport planning and related carbon emissions into the atmosphere.

To maintain the impartiality of the accreditation verification process, the assessments are carried out by an independent qualified auditor who is responsible for reviewing what is said not only by the teams, but also by the promoters of the circuits and the championships themselves.

Ferrari invests in solar energy plants with Enel X Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

In fact, Formula 1 also received three-star recognition for the first time in 2020 and since then many of the main players in the sport, including the racing teams, race promoters and host circuits, have embarked on the same path to receive FIA ​​accreditation, which has become mandatory in order to take part in the championship. Furthermore, Formula 1 is continuing on its path to achieve carbon neutral status by 2030.

Mercedes was among the first teams to obtain certification in November 2020, while Ferrari was awarded the three stars a few months later. Recently, Haas and Alpine also obtained recognition in the Environmental Accreditation Program from the International Federation.

Satisfied Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, who underlined how important and significant it is for the sport to have reached this milestone: “The achievement of this milestone by our entire Championship, as well as by many of our partners and promoters, is a significant moment and demonstrates the continued commitment of the entire F1 community to change to meet our sustainability goals.Of course there is still a lot of work to be done, but we are committed to achieving our goals, by continuing to innovate sustainably and to set a positive example to the motorsport community and beyond.”

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1, on the occasion of the delivery of a free cruise Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Felipe Calderón, President of the FIA’s Environment and Sustainability Commission, said: “At the pinnacle of motor sport, it is vital that the FIA ​​Formula 1 World Championship sets the highest standards of environmental sustainability and this three-star FIA program recognizes that the league continues to prioritize and implement best practices to achieve its goals.”

“Within the F1 ecosystem, all ten teams are now in possession of the highest level of recognition, together with a growing number of official suppliers and race promoters: this clearly demonstrates that we are moving in the right direction. , but all of us can and must do more. This announcement is great confirmation of the FIA’s environmental accreditation program which provides a framework for the motorsport community at every level to address environmental issues. I applaud Formula 1 for its continued work and achievements on its journey to become a carbon neutral organization by 2030.”