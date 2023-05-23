Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content

05/23/2023 – 12:10

São Paulo, 23rd – The Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, announced, this Monday, 22nd, during the 2nd Environmental Congress of the Courts of Auditors, in Cuiabá (MT), the resumption of the BID Pantanal program. Created in 1995, during the administration of Governor Dante de Oliveira, the program has support from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for improvements in several areas of sanitation and sustainability in the Pantanal region, and has been paralyzed since 2003, informs the ministry.

The Ministry of Agriculture has IDB resources of around US$ 1.2 billion for incentives to good agricultural practices. Minister Fávaro consulted President Lula and the institution for the resumption of IDB Pantanal. After the evaluations, the minister announced the contribution of US$ 400 million to the IDB Pantanal, explained the ministry. “We need a set of actions from society to quickly revise this project so that the launch is as quick as possible”, declared the minister, during the congress.

In addition to the states and municipalities of the Pantanal region, IDB resources will also be allocated to actions in the Northeast (US$ 400 million) and North (US$ 400 million) regions.























