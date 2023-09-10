The UAE Sustainability Year team warned against wasting food, as this greatly affects the environment, as it enhances greenhouse gas emissions and wastes valuable resources.

He stressed the importance of controlling the amount of food, to prevent weight gain and health problems.

In the Sustainable Consumption Guide, the team stressed that wasting food means wasting the resources that were used in its production, such as water, energy, and labor, and deteriorating the environment by disposing of food scraps in landfills, thus rotting it and emitting methane, which is a powerful gas that contributes to climate change. Wasted food contributes to the uprooting of trees and the destruction of natural habitats, while increasing the demand for land to grow more food. In addition, transporting wasted food contributes to increased carbon emissions.

He pointed out the importance of reducing food waste and adding more plant-based foods to our diet. The guide identified a number of advantages of relying on plant-based food, including reducing the risk of chronic diseases, reducing the carbon footprint, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reducing tree uprooting and land degradation, in addition to reducing energy.