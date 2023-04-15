Ferrari, obtained ISO 20121 certification

On March 15, 2023 Ferrari has obtained ISO 20121 certification, relating to the international standard for the planning and sustainable management of events, linked to participation in the FIA World Endurance Championship in the classroom Hypercars. The certification is issued by TÜV NORD Italia.

From the 2023 sports season, the Maranello company has returned to compete in the top class of the World Endurance Championship, with the Ferrari 499P, half a century after its last appearance. In this context, the Ferrari Group has defined the team’s sustainable development policy, integrating it with the five pillars of the strategy sustainability of the Ferrari Group, as well as interventions and product and process innovations.

Ferrari SpA – GT Sporting Body – Competizioni GT has adopted a sustainable management system for the team participating in the FIA ​​WEC aimed at stimulating every possible action in the short, medium and long term, with the aim of reduce environmental impacts and, at the same time, to enhance the social and economic repercussions produced by the team. This system includes important attention to the involvement of all stakeholders, i.e. Ferrari personnel, suppliers, partners, sponsors, the championship organizer, circuits, guests and spectators, as well as the local communities in which they play the championship rounds.

The result of the Ferrari LMH Team follows that obtained by Ferrari Challenge Europe in 2021, which became the first European single-make championship to receive the aforementioned certification, a commitment then continued and implemented in 2022 and 2023, with the achievement of the new certifications, according to the principles set out in the ISO 20121 Sustainable Development policy. Ferrari and Furthermore, in June 2022, AF Corse, on the occasion of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, had obtained the Sustainable Endurance Award, the recognition that rewards programs related to sustainability, undertaken by the Manufacturers and Teams participating in the FIA ​​WEC.