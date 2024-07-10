“Quality first and foremost, in addition to being a mantra, is a reality that we live every day. There are high-level people working on coffee with a truly tailored technological and process approach to offer a coffee that surprises when you drink it for the first time, because it is rounded, pleasant, stimulating and does not disappoint when you buy it again, because it is consistent over time, thanks to the great work behind the product and the process”. This was stated by the marketing director of Cellini Caffè, Gianluca Fausti, on the occasion of the presentation of the Biova Cellini beer, the result of the transformation of coffee recovered from capsules damaged during the production process, which is reborn into a high-quality craft beer: over 10 thousand otherwise unusable capsules, transformed into 2,500 liters of beer.

“Within this process, precisely because our quality and service standards that we want to offer people are high, we realized that on the aluminum line installed for about two years, a part of the capsules are discarded because they are underweight and cannot be marketed, but there are also others that end up in a pack where a capsule is missing and, therefore, exit the production process – explains Fausti – aluminum is a very delicate material: when you touch it, it risks getting dented and this does not allow us to reintroduce it into the production process, as it would not guarantee, once they were to reach the consumer, to have the optimal extraction that we want. Therefore, these are capsules that exit the production process, but in fact good”.

For Cellini, ‘Quality first’, in fact, represents a true mantra for an exceptional coffee, where each new exploration is an adventure to be savored, with an approach that guarantees superior results and constant quality, the result of a rigorous selection of raw materials, slow roasting techniques and a customized grind.

“From this realization was born the desire to understand how to reuse these capsules and transform them from waste to resource: we met Biova, an innovative start-up that makes food recovery its raison d’être and together we developed a project that is truly for me the definition of what Cellini means and what it means to go beyond the typical forms of coffee, as it is a coffee that becomes beer, a coffee that is uncorked – says the marketing director of Cellini Caffè – a product that is transformed from waste into a resource, giving life to a 360-degree circularity process, as the good, unused coffee present inside these capsules is separated from the aluminum. This allows us to flavor this beer in an interesting way and at the same time recycle the aluminum”.

This special beer continues the path of excellence typical of the entire Cellini range: light, it draws inspiration from Schwarzbier, a dark German lager, and is characterized by an intense color and pleasant notes of 100% Arabica coffee, with an alcohol content of 4.7%. To celebrate this new taste adventure, Cellini together with Biova Project presents the Coffe Hour tour: a calendar of events in the Cellini bars in Milan that will allow you to discover a new way of enjoying coffee, through the tasting of Biova Cellini beer and a selection of signature coffee cocktails by Cellini that will light up the evenings from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

“By bringing this approach to sustainability in front of people in a concrete way and not just abstractly through a statement or a process that cannot be seen, but that can be a real experience, we wanted to create the Coffee Tour, so that people can live an immersive and stimulating moment. We hope that the public can think about coffee in a different and alternative way, but also turn their attention to sustainability and environmental issues, crucial and important for us, but also for the Planet”, he concludes.