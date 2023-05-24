Edda Ribeiroi

05/24/2023 – 9:34 am

In an interview with journalists this Wednesday (24), the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, commented on the approval of the basic text of the new fiscal regime in the Chamber of Deputies. The score appeared comfortably, with 372 votes in favor, 108 against, in the form of the opinion of the rapporteur, deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA). The project aims to replace the current spending ceiling.

“What was noted yesterday is that it is possible for a good project to garner the expressive support of parliamentarians. It was said a lot that the composition of the Chamber, or the Senate, would be obstacles to the reforms that the country needed, and we are seeing that with common sense, dialogue, willingness, with availability, always open to listening, understanding is possible, and Brazil needs this”, said the minister.

“I always said and made it clear that the design of the fiscal rule was praised by everyone. The parameters are debated, but it is natural that there is debate [sobre os parâmetros]. This goes for any rule. When we decided to make the inflation targeting regime, everyone embraced it, and the target was discussed for years, but nobody discussed the design. You have a design that is praised by everyone, but the parameters that were established by the rapporteur are the ones that attracted almost all of Congress. It’s not easy to get a score like that [ 327 votos contra cento e poucos]. The balance point in a heterogeneous Congress will end up displeasing some people”, added Haddad.

Questioned whether the framework is a victory for the government, Haddad declared that he believes that everyone is ‘fine’, citing the mayor, Arthur Lira, the rapporteur Claudio Cajado and the government.

“Too tight or too tight [ a votação ], we had to get out of that trap, get out responsibly. I think that any investor who knows how to calculate will see that this is a tough rule. (…). It is not a rule for a government, it is making a rule to last”, concluded Haddad about the victory of the framework in the Chamber.























