“A few days ago, Pope Francis made public the exhortation Laudate Deum. Well, I find this publication absolutely in line with a thought that must lead us to achieve sustainability in a way that places the human being at the centre.” This was said by Stefano Corbella, Sustainability Officer of Coima, speaking at the panel “Urban regeneration: challenges and opportunities between Esg and taxonomy” at the 11th edition of the CSR and social innovation exhibition, at the Bocconi University in Milan. “We cannot continue to think that the world should be the only one to be safeguarded, forgetting man, who lives green. We must work to have a way in which we protect our planet from all these catastrophes that follow one another. And we also get this in favor of the human being. Man is certainly part of the problem, but we cannot ignore this,” said Corbella.