A small handbook by the lawyer Nicola Ferraro, founder partner of de Tilla Studio Legaleon the subject of sustainability in the business world

Avvocato Ferraro after the Covid-19 pandemic there has been a media acceleration towards the issue of sustainability. Does he explain to us the role of businesses in what now seems to have become a goal of the way to generate profits?

“Sustainability” should be understood as awareness that the satisfaction of the needs of the present generation must not compromise the possibility of future generations to realize theirs.

The pandemic has accentuated the push towards sustainability, accelerating the reflection, already underway, on the role of the company within society and on why the search for profit (which is, undoubtedly, the engine of the “social contract”) must be accompanied by the awareness of its repercussions in the environment and in the surrounding society, also in terms of longer lasting investments and advantageous. The concept is, in my opinion comprehensively summarized by Larry Fink – co-founder, president and CEO of Black Rock – in the latest annual letter to shareholders: “We focus on sustainability not because we are green, but because we are capitalists”.

Be careful though. Several studies show that, still in 2020, most of the ECB’s investments were destined for high-carbon companies, due to higher returns and lower risk factors on the financial market.

It is an ongoing journey. In Italy between 2020 and 2021 the number of benefit companies tripled (at the end of 2021 there were about 1400): a new corporate model introduced by the Italian legislator whose distinctive feature is that, by statute, the profit goal is accompanied by the realization of a social value.

To facilitate its dissemination, on November 18, 2021, the implementing decree of art. 38-ter of Legislative Decree 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) – published in the Official Gazette on 14 January 2022 – aimed at recognizing, in the form of a tax credit, a subsidy on costs incurred for the establishment (ex novo) of benefit companies or for modify, in the sense required by the special legislation, the statutory clauses of the companies already in place (these are notary costs, the costs of registration with the chamber of commerce and the costs of assistance and professional advice).

We hear about Benefit Companies and B-Corp as legal entities that operate with the aim of balancing profit with sustainability. Can you explain their distinctive features and differences?

Benefit company and B-Corp are two distinct realities.

The B-Corp is a model derived from the USA in which the pursuit of the “benefit” (B stands for “benefit”) is certified by an external body through the application of an analysis protocol called B Impact Assessment. In summary, B-Corp are companies that have obtained a certification and may use the “Certified B-Corp” brand and logo on their products and in all their communications. The certification must be renewed every two years.

The Benefit Company, on the other hand, is a business model envisaged in our legal system, in which the pursuit of the so-called common “benefit” (pre-identified by the shareholders at the time of the establishment of the company or its transformation into a Benefit Company) is inserted, at the statutory level, in the corporate purpose. The corporate purpose delineates the perimeter within which, by (corporate) contract, the economic activity of the company must take place. So, in Benefit Societies, the pursuit of the common benefit is a duty to which the administrative body is subject by statutory law.

Why does lawyer Ferraro refer to the Benefit Company as a “corporate model” and not a “type” of company?

Because the legislator has not introduced a type of society other than those that are typified in book V, titles V and VI, of the cod. civ. In substance, in the Benefit company business activity is carried out in the typical form of joint stock companies, with the addition, in the statute, of the provision of the pursuit of a “common benefit” towards people, communities, territories and the environment, cultural and social assets and activities, and associations and other stakeholders.

In a nutshell, Benefit Corporations are not non-profit companies but they are for profit companiescompanies that have a profit-making purpose but which also adopt a socially responsible way of doing business by statute.