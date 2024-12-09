In addition to the commitment to natural materials or bioplastics, the sector is also taking steps to achieve more efficient production

The toy industry has traditionally had an environmental impact due to the use of non-recyclable plastics. Awareness about climate change has motivated a new trend, both in manufacturing and consumption. This is mentioned in the 2022/2023 Sector Guide, prepared…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only