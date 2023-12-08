The UAE has a successful experience in raising the level of environmental awareness directed at various segments of society, and attention to environmental issues has been a top national priority since the founding of the state through plans and strategies that ensure anticipating and confronting climate challenges, and at the same time preserve natural resources from depletion or waste.

The UAE has legislated a robust legal system to protect the environment, as it was keen to control the actions that threaten the environment, whether by individuals or institutions, and strengthened it with educational initiatives, awareness-raising campaigns, and indicative environmental programs directed to all segments of society.

The state was keen to raise the level of environmental awareness among the people of the Emirates by adopting dealing with environmental issues as a culture and a societal responsibility, through which individuals interact with their roles in protecting the environment and preserving nature.

Environmental awareness was not limited to workshops or temporary awareness programmes, but rather it became rooted in the structure of society to become an essential part of the educational curricula and curricula for students, in order to prepare generations to play their role in preserving and preserving nature.

The “Year of Sustainability” initiative comes under the slogan “Today for Tomorrow” to be an important part of this awareness system through which the UAE seeks to highlight the importance of its rich heritage since its founding in launching and adopting sustainable initiatives, as well as spreading awareness of issues of environmental protection and resource sustainability and opening the door to more. From the participation of community members in national efforts related to environmental protection issues and confronting the repercussions of climate change.

These efforts are in line with the impact axis of the “National Sustainability” campaign, which seeks to spread awareness about environmental sustainability issues in the UAE, coinciding with the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), as the campaign aims to enhance the concept of environmental awareness in Society, and encourage its participation in efforts that seek to reduce the effects of climate change.

Community awareness initiatives on environmental issues directed to school students are one of the most important awareness initiatives. In this regard, the series of pioneering environmental education and awareness programs implemented by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi over more than 20 years is highlighted, through which it has succeeded in achieving many achievements.

Last year, the Authority launched the “Green E-Learning” platform, which is the first electronic educational tool dedicated to environmental topics in the Middle East, which aims to enhance knowledge and environmental awareness, with a special focus on the local environment in Abu Dhabi and ways to preserve it, as part of its endeavor to provide a means A global leader in e-learning in the field of environmental issues. The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi cooperated with Du to establish a pioneering partnership aimed at harnessing the latest digital technologies to bring together more than 12 long-term environmental initiatives, to facilitate the dissemination of content, increase participation, and raise environmental awareness.

During the current year, the Authority launched a special version of the “Clean Emirates” campaign on the occasion of the Year of Sustainability, in cooperation between a number of parties. More than 6,000 people representing different ages and nationalities in the country participated in the campaign, recording a total of approximately 24,000 volunteer hours, and succeeded in cleaning an area of ​​25 square kilometers in seven locations on a main road that strategically connects the seven emirates.

During the current year, Dubai Municipality also organized a number of initiatives and events to raise the level of environmental awareness among segments of society and encourage them to adopt positive environmental behavior. These included environmental workshops and lectures, as well as holding awareness campaigns for more than 2,000 students from public and private schools in the emirate.

• 6,000 people participated in the “Clean UAE” campaign.

• “National Sustainability” seeks to spread awareness about environmental issues in the UAE.

The fruits of efforts

The fruits of environmental awareness in Emirati society were reflected in competition in the fields of volunteering in cleaning and protecting the environment, and the country attracted these initiatives through government platforms, as the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launched the Environmental Volunteering Portal in 2017, and in 2018 it launched the first volunteer campaign at the state level. “My environment is my national responsibility,” and in July 2020, it launched the “Preserving Nature’s Marine Treasures” campaign, which aimed to plant coral reefs, with the participation of many divers. During the period from 2020-2023, it launched a series of campaigns aimed at collecting plastic, paper, glass, electronic, and aluminum cans waste.