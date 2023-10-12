Barilla received the Areté award, in the Internal Communication category, for the ‘ThisAbility’ project, created to raise awareness of inclusion in the world of work and make it a more reassuring and socially cooperative placewhere people with different abilities feel empowered and valued through common choices and opportunities.

For 20 years, the Areté award has signaled to the business community and public opinion the effectiveness of communication in compliance with the rules of responsibility. This year’s recognition was awarded during the CSR and Social Innovation Exhibition and rewarded Barilla for its commitment to the activities that have marked the path from ‘disability to possibility’ since 2018, carried out with the internal communication project ‘ThisAbility’. This recognition celebrates the commitment and dedication of ThisAbility and Barilla People in promoting responsible and inclusive communication.

In fact, since the beginning of its journey in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, the Parma-based company has considered its commitment to disability a priority. Objective: to overcome physical and mental barriers, promote cultural understanding and awareness of visible and invisible disabilities and ensure the inclusion of people with different abilities in the workplace. At the center of this path are the Employee Resource Groups, groups of volunteers organized, led and trained by Barilla people all over the world with the aim of bringing about a positive cultural change within the Company and promoting issues related to diversity and to equal opportunities. Today there are 17 employee-led Ergs actively involving nearly 2,000 people in numerous DE&I initiatives around the world. One of these is ‘ThisAbility’.