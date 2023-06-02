Friday, June 2, 2023, 02:32



Sustainability is no longer an option. Companies, public administrations and society itself have changed their way of proceeding and now think more than ever about the effects that their actions have on the environment. This change in mindset has opened new businesses, created jobs, and fueled a ‘green’ economy that presents unique investment opportunities.

In order to decide which businesses it is better to bet on, it is necessary to be as informed as possible. For this reason, last Wednesday, BBVA and LA VERDAD held the BBVA Private Banking forum ‘Investing promoting a greener and more inclusive world’ at the Patio Azul of the Real Casino de Murcia. The meeting, which brought together experts, bank members and individuals, was moderated by the journalist Ginés Soriano and was attended by the Business Director of LA VERDAD, Carlos López, and the Commercial Director of this newspaper, Ascensión Tenza.

The institutional opening of the event was carried out by the commercial director of Private Banking at BBVA in Murcia, Joaquín Salinas, who did not miss the opportunity to stress the importance “in a reality like the current one, of having truthful, rigorous and up-to-date information and to have the best specialists in the field to make a good investment”. Along these lines, the professional highlighted the forum as an event “with an eye toward a future full of challenges, but also opportunities.” Regarding sustainability, Salinas positively assessed the nature of the investors who bet on this line, “because they want to make profits while generating a positive impact on the environment and on society” and noted that this decision is “profitable ». “Many studies show that responsible companies perform better in the long term. Investing in sustainability is investing in the future », he concluded.

Following these statements, the next to take the stage was the expert in Strategy and Analysis of Private Banking Investments at BBVA, Álvaro Manteca, who was in charge of explaining the macroeconomic situation. In this sense, Manteca highlighted the surprise that the expected recession did not materialize. “Six months ago we thought that by 2023 in Spain we were going to grow 1.2%, three months later the forecast was 1.6%, and the next one will be around 2%,” he said. For Manteca, this growth has two clear causes: firstly, the 90% reduction in the price of natural gas and, to a lesser extent, oil, which in turn causes “a drop in inflation and an improvement in the trade balance and economic growth, because we are a country that imports these two fuels. The second cause is related to the reopening of the Chinese market, “which has benefited the European economies,” he remarked, while, despite these good data, he predicted that this slowdown will come to pass, because “what we have done is take it to the future three or four trimesters».

The contrast to the good behavior of the deceleration is provided by inflation. “We thought that it was going to moderate more quickly than it has been doing,” he lamented. Despite the fact that this has fallen due to the reduction in energy prices and the elimination of tensions in the supply chains, it continues to have other components that keep it rising, such as those related to services. “It will end up normalizing, but it will take longer than necessary,” he predicted. All this creates an environment of solid growth in 2023, but declining in 2024.

During the event, Álvaro Manteca highlighted fixed income as “the asset with the best return-risk ratio”

On the other hand, we must not lose sight of the possible risks, which give rise to an uncertain environment. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia, “which is wear and tear and will extend over time”, has been replaced by tensions between the United States and China and the US medium-sized banks, “which have left us with episodes of volatility. The risk scenario is moderated a bit, but it remains quite complex », he summarized.

All these data are keys to invest properly. In this sense, Manteca highlighted fixed income as “the asset with the best return-risk ratio. The returns on this type of investment over a horizon of four or five years are infinitely better than what we had twelve months ago,” he stressed, while recalling variable income that “it does not have to have a bad year, but it depends of the degree of economic slowdown.

Think about the transition



The second speaker of the day was the head of the distribution and fund management business for BlackRock in Iberia, André Themudo. The professional highlighted global warming “as everyone’s problem. In the last four decades we have registered a temperature increase of 0.18 degrees », he added, although he was optimistic about the future, « because we know where the problem comes from. The solution is decarbonization.”

This has been the BBVA Private Banking forum ‘Investing promoting a greener and more inclusive world’.





For this decarbonization to develop quickly, Themudo considered that two facts must occur: firstly, a regulation that forces companies and societies to change and, secondly, an economic necessity that drives that change. Regarding regulations, Themudo recalled that currently “90% of the countries that represent the majority of world GDP have signed CO2 emission commitments up to 2050.” Regarding economics, he stressed the importance of technology, which has made it possible to considerably reduce the cost of committing to the energy transition.

These two factors are not inherent to BlackRock. The firm not only takes into account the economic side of a company when investing, but also analyzes how this energy transition affects its business and how it is getting involved in it. “We try to maximize the investment that our clients deposit with us,” he mentioned.

Finally, André Themudo encouraged the attendees to invest thinking about the investment opportunities that the transition offers. «A few years ago you had to sacrifice profitability if you wanted to invest with sustainable criteria. Now I even earn more money and perhaps with greater diversification, “he said, while noting that companies that have further improved their carbon footprint” have had much better performance and higher profitability on the stock market.

a genuine bet



“Climate change is the biggest challenge in recent decades,” said the director of Eastern Territorial Private Banking, Ximo Raga, who also assessed the current moment as “a challenge and a great business opportunity, because future growth will be boosted because of the huge resources that we have to invest to combat climate change.”

The expert considered the entity in which he works as a bank “prepared, because sustainability is one of our priorities”, both in the area of ​​financing and investment. “We advise and support corporations and individuals in their energy transition and we have an appetite to finance sustainable projects,” he stressed. In line, Raga highlighted BBVA’s clear mandate to support companies “that bet positively on the environment”, and claimed that sustainable investments “will be the most profitable in the medium and long term, because they will better adapt to the changes that we must address and the market will know how to recognize and give priority to them”, he concluded.

