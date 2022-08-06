Home page World

Of: Sarah Neumeyer

Split

After the Bundesliga game between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, more than 80,000 fans are not allowed to leave the stadium. The police report a “suspicious vehicle”.

Dortmund – Because of a suspicious vehicle on the stadium forecourt, the 81,365 spectators of the top Bundesliga game between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen (1-0) were not allowed to leave the stadium immediately after the final whistle.

In the arena on Saturday evening, from five minutes before the end of the game, it was announced several times that “due to a police operation outside the stadium” all fans must remain on their seats.

A suspicious car in a stadium parking lot caused a stir around Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga home game against Bayer Leverkusen. © Revierfoto/Imago

Borussia Dortmund: Suspicious car in the stadium parking lot

“A suspicious vehicle with a running engine was found in the area of ​​parking lot E3,” the Dortmund police tweeted shortly afterwards: “Since it cannot be ruled out that this vehicle could pose a danger, all stadium visitors are asked not to close the stadium after the end of the game leave.” The first “measures to eliminate the dangerous situation” are being taken. The spectators are not allowed to leave the stadium “so that the police measures can be carried out undisturbed.”

At 8:54 p.m., almost half an hour after the end of the game, the Dortmund police gave the all-clear via Twitter. A little later, a first statement from the police followed: “The engine was running due to a technical defect.” The authorities initially did not provide any further information. (dpa)

Borussia Dortmund fans are currently making headlines with a crowdfunding campaign to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.