According to the newspaper Dagens Nyheter, the 35-year-old suspect remains in jail and his mental condition is being investigated. The suspect would suffer from drug addiction and psychological problems, partly caused by drug use. According to Swedish broadcaster SVT, the man has previously been convicted of theft and assault and has served a three-year prison sentence.

The girl’s condition is still “serious, but stable.” She has injuries to her abdomen. She is expected to remain in hospital for some time. The girl’s 70-year-old grandmother was also injured in the stabbing when she tried to protect her. Earlier, the police reported that no terrorist act is suspected.

The Dutch girl was visiting her Swedish grandparents in Sweden. Police say there is no connection between the suspect and the victim.

