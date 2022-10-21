The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a verdict of the Criminal Court in the first instance of conviction and a fine of 20,000 dirhams against a Gulf defendant who imported white papers saturated with drugs from a European country, after purchasing them through a website.

The details of the case, as established by the certainty of the Court of First Instance, and the investigations that took place and proved in the papers, stated that information had been received by the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police about the possibility of a shipment containing prohibited items on a specific day, which it identified through its sources.

She pointed out that a particular shipment was suspected of coming from a European country, without it containing documents, so the work team took the initiative to search it manually and found inside it a brown envelope containing two white papers, suspected to be saturated with drugs.

Investigations by the Public Prosecution Office in Dubai indicated that the shipment was registered in the name of a (Gulf) person residing in another emirate. The General Administration of Narcotics Control, after making sure that the two papers contain a type of synthetic drug listed in the schedule of psychotropic substances.

A witness from the General Department of Anti-Narcotics in Dubai Police stated that information he received from his sources about the arrival of a parcel sent from outside the country, from a party that sends parcels containing narcotic substances, was circulated and passed to the specialized devices in the detection of drugs, and it was found that there were papers suspected of being It was saturated with drugs, so coordination was made with the customs, they opened, and the identity of its owner was confirmed, then the rest of the measures were taken against it.

By examining the two papers seized by the General Department of Criminal Evidence in Dubai Police, it was confirmed that they contained a manufactured narcotic substance listed in the Narcotics Schedule.

By asking the accused in the investigations of the Public Prosecution and the seizure report, he denied the accusation attributed to him and denied his connection to the seizures, deciding that he was surprised by a call from the shipping company to receive a parcel in his name. The basis, denying his knowledge of containing narcotic substances, and continued to deny it during his trial, and requested a verdict of acquittal, but the Court of First Instance concluded his conviction and sentenced him to a fine of 20 thousand dirhams.

For his part, the accused appealed the verdict before the Court of Appeal, claiming that he had no criminal intent and will, and asserted that he did not request shipments from abroad to receive them, the absence of crime and the inadequacy of the investigations of the Public Prosecution Office, which rejected his appeal and demanded support for the ruling of the first instance.

After examining the case, the Court of Appeal concluded that the accused was aware of the absence of criminal intent and will, and the lack of knowledge or request for shipments from abroad. He replied that it was established in the case papers that the package containing the narcotic substance was written on it with his name, data and phone number that no one else uses (according to his testimony ), which confirms that he is the one who imported the seized material, and accordingly his obituary is sacrificed without a document and deserves to be rejected.

She indicated that, based on the foregoing, you find that the contested judgment adequately encompassed the incident, provided all the legal elements of the crime assigned to the accused, and extracted its proof against him, through the rightly supported evidence from the case papers, stressing that the judgment was free from any violation of the law Moreover, the appellant accused did not come up with anything new to secure the validity of the sentence issued against him.