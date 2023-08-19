A “possibly suspicious package” was found at the Scheper Hospital on Boermarkeweg in Emmen in the night from Friday to Saturday. A spokesperson for the Drenthe Security Region confirms this after reporting by it Newspaper of the North. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service (EOD) has been called. There is also a lot of firefighters present.
Editorial Emmen
