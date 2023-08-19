UPDATEA “possibly suspicious package” was found at the Scheper Hospital on Boermarkeweg in Emmen in the night from Friday to Saturday. A spokesperson for the Drenthe Security Region confirmed this after reporting by it Newspaper of the North. After investigation, it turned out that the package was safe.
