The Cyber ​​Security Council warned against sharing sensitive information, especially bank card data, with others via messaging applications. It stressed that emails are not secure and can be hacked and stolen by cybercriminals, calling for caution.

The Council also stressed the need to protect private messaging applications, use security features, review settings, and ensure that information remains protected.

He advised using secure messaging apps, activating multi-factor authentication, using biometric locks, temporary messages, strong passwords, and reviewing backup settings.

The council recently posted a video clip on its official account on the “X” website of a person who uses messaging applications daily, and a friend asked him to send him his credit card information so that he could buy something online. He shared his credit card details via the application, believing it was safe, but a hacker intercepted the message and withdrew his entire bank balance.

The Council stressed the importance of encrypting sensitive files and documents, such as the Emirates ID card, passport, and bank account statements, calling for taking the necessary precautions and being aware of the risks when sharing sensitive information online.

He also warned that sensitive documents, which contain personal, financial or confidential information, must be protected from cybercriminals, stressing that “encryption is important to protect personal photos, financial records and sensitive documents from cyber threats and unauthorized access.”

He gave advice for protecting personal documents, including calling for the use of encryption for all digital documents and strong and reliable encryption programs, regularly checking that the encryption system is working properly, avoiding sending sensitive documents without encrypting them, avoiding neglecting to regularly backup encrypted documents, and not sharing encryption keys through insecure channels, such as email.

He explained that encryption is the process of converting data from its original (readable) form to an encrypted form that is only understood by those who have the appropriate key to decrypt it.

The Council published, via its account on the “X” website, an opinion poll as part of its ongoing efforts to protect the electronic community, with the aim of measuring the spread of electronic fraud, identifying new threats, and developing and enhancing protection strategies, via the link (https://spklu.io/SCAMSurvey-ar), indicating that contributing to the poll can help prevent fraud and secure a safer financial future for all.

He pointed out that electronic fraud represents a growing threat that makes everyone vulnerable to cybercrimes.

Messaging apps provide an easy way to communicate with friends, relatives and co-workers, but that shouldn’t come at the expense of privacy and security on the Internet, a report by Kaspersky Cybersecurity said.

The report stressed the importance of using secure messaging applications that use end-to-end encryption (E2E), and those that have the feature of self-destructing messages, or disappearing messages, which are messages that disappear after a specific period of time.

He advised caution when using public Wi-Fi networks, which are used by many people, as they can be targets for hackers, as they can easily obtain photos, messages, passwords, usernames and banking data that are sent over the public Wi-Fi network.

He warned against revealing any personal information to strangers on messaging apps, even seemingly innocent data such as the name of the company you work for, as criminals can use it against you.

He advised against opening any link received via a messaging app from people you do not know, do not trust, and have never met in real life, in order to avoid falling victim to a phishing campaign, and called for securing the phone using a strong password.

• Encryption is important to protect personal photos, financial records, and sensitive documents from cyber threats and unauthorized access.