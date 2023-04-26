The teenager who was arrested in connection with the death of a 5-year-old girl in Rambervillers, France, contacted the police himself. When the child went missing, he called to pass on information that later turned out to be wrong. According to the mayor of the village in the Vosges, he tried to lead the investigative services astray.

The teenager, who lived near the victim’s family, was the first to provide information to the local police, says Mayor Jean-Pierre Michel in an interview with television channel on Wednesday morning RMC. He tells how the parents raised the alarm with the gendarmerie and the police when they discovered around 1 pm that their daughter was no longer playing in front of the parental home.

"After the family asked local residents if they had seen a girl, a young man reported that he had seen the girl in another place," says Michel. Moments later, while local police were reviewing video footage, this young man called the municipal police again to provide more 'important details'. It seems that he was trying to mislead the police."

Eventually, the naked body of a 5-year-old girl was found in a garbage bag in an apartment, about a hundred meters from her parental home. The arrested boy is ’15 or 16 years old’ and ‘known to the police for acts related to sexual abuse’, says Michel. According to him, the boy had been placed in a psychiatric clinic for some time and since a few weeks back in the village of five thousand souls. The police kept an eye out.



A five-year-old child who asks nothing of anyone, who is completely innocent, and who dies under such circumstances is incomprehensible Mayor Jean-Pierre Michel

He was known in the village. I didn’t know him personally, but the municipal police knew him because this boy had already been in the crosshairs some time ago, for somewhat similar facts,” says Michel in the interview. “He approached young children, made inappropriate gestures of a sexual nature. The police have been very vigilant since his return, but he was not really followed on a daily basis.”

‘Incomprehensible, intolerable and disgusting’

Michel had to inform the parents about the girl’s death. “I went with the gendarmerie to tell the family the sad news,” he says. “It is extremely difficult. The notification of a death due to an accident or a traffic accident is already very difficult. But in such circumstances it is inexplicable, dramatic… Everyone is affected. A five-year-old child who asks nothing of anyone, who is completely innocent, and who dies under such circumstances is incomprehensible, intolerable and disgusting.”

The inhabitants of the village are very shaken by the murder. According to radio station France Bleu, the public prosecutor of nearby Epinal will hold a press conference on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, the criminal investigation is in full swing. An autopsy and other forensic evidence must determine how the girl was killed and whether she was a victim of sexual assault.



