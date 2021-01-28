A suspicious envelope with unknown contents was sent to Tunisian President Kais Said. The head of the Information and Communications Department and the country’s deputy prosecutor, Mohsen ad-Dali, spoke about this in a conversation with Mosaique FM.

According to him, a parcel got to the presidential palace in Carthage without any documents inside, but with a suspicious substance. Ad-Dali believes that nothing indicates that it was poison. However, he noted that the envelope was handed over to competent experts who will say exactly what kind of substance it is. In addition, Tunisia plans to start looking for the sender.

The envelope was opened by one of the palace staff. The president himself is doing well.

There are massive protests in the country, demonstrators demand the resignation of the government and complain about the low standard of living. In several cities, demonstrations were accompanied by riots, and security forces used tear gas to disperse protesters. The demonstrations in Tunisia coincided with the 10th anniversary of the “Jasmine Revolution” that sparked the “Arab Spring”.