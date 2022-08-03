The police are investigating the possible involvement of a woman in the death of another woman in Haaksbergen, Twente. The two women were found by the police under an overpass during the night from Sunday to Monday. One woman had died, the other seriously injured. They ended up on the asphalt below from the viaduct. It is not clear whether the women fell, pushed or jumped.

According to RTV Oost, the two women appear to be mother and daughter. The police don’t want this NRC to confirm. The woman who is still alive, according to RTV Oost the 36-year-old daughter, is in hospital with serious injuries. On Monday morning, the police arrested her in hospital. She is suspected of possible involvement in the death of the other woman, according to RTV Oost her mother. The woman is conscious, but has not yet issued a statement because “care comes first,” a police spokesman said.

Suspicious injury

In the night from Sunday to Monday, the police received a report that two people had been found on the roadway of the N18 near Haaksbergen. According to RTV Oost, the police initially assumed that there was a traffic accident, but because the women also had other “suspicious injuries” apart from the injuries from the fall, the incident is seen as a possible crime.

Police are currently conducting a neighborhood search to find out where the women had been prior to the incident. According to the police, the two bicycles of the women were found in the vicinity of the viaduct. The woman’s injuries are also still under investigation. (NRC)