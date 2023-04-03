According to his lawyer, the commando suspected of arms and drug trafficking and linked by the Public Prosecution Service to Ridouan Taghi’s network was itself involved in plans in 2019 to eliminate the top criminal in Dubai. Taghi was hiding there before his arrest.

According to lawyer Michael Ruperti, that is the only link the commando has with Taghi, he said during the hearing of the criminal case. ,,My client suffers from being constantly linked to Taghi. He does not know him personally and does not think anything of this man.”

According to Ruperti, the suspected commando Sil A. is still surprised that he is linked to Taghi by the OM. Shortly after his arrest, he already said that his only involvement was that in 2019 he secretly prepared plans to pick up Taghi and possibly eliminate it in Dubai or Iran. This would have been discussed with several people, including employees of the secret services. "He had to help think about how they could pick up Taghi and otherwise neutralize it on the spot." A. had his reservations about an operation in Iran, but he certainly saw possibilities in Dubai. It would have been the first time if the Corps of Command Troops had actually been deployed to take out Taghi in the deepest secrecy in another country.

Protest

Ruperti is now bringing out this startling news about the Commando Forces Corps to protest against the way in which the Public Prosecution Service and the Marechaussee have dealt with his client. A. is suspected of drug and arms trafficking. According to the lawyer, he was found guilty from the outset because of his contacts with Gregory F. This F. is a criminal contact of Taghi and was sentenced to 9 years in prison last week for drug trafficking. F. is a childhood friend of the commandos. "The rights of the suspect have been deliberately violated and neglected. There is no fair trial here."

Ruperti announced that he is suspending the defense. He has asked several times to hear employees of the secret services, with whom A. had frequent contact, but that request was rejected. “I’m stuck,” Ruperti told the judges.

New lawyer

Sil A. now has to look for a new lawyer before the case can continue. He is suspected of wanting to trade more than a thousand weapons or their parts. He would also have been involved in 260 kilos of cocaine via the Dominican Republic.

It recently became clear that A. was playing a pioneering role in a new reconnaissance unit of the Commando Troops Corps, 102 Company. On behalf of the Ministry of Defence, the man tested, among other things, systems with which encrypted communication could be sent and gave advice on the purchase of weapons. Known as an expert in covert action, the sergeant major used his operational knowledge to shape this new team. The leadership gave him the freedom to devise tactics and test equipment that the military could best use.

