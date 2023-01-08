Suspicions of terrorism | Two people were arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack

The man is suspected of having acquired cyanide and ricin for a chemical attack.

German police have arrested two people suspected of planning an Islamist terrorist attack, authorities said on Sunday.

The Iranian-born 32-year-old man is suspected of acquiring cyanide and ricin for the purpose of carrying out a chemical attack. The police said they also arrested another person in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, near Dortmund, during a raid on the suspect’s apartment late Saturday night.

According to media reports, the latter arrested is the 32-year-old’s brother. His possible involvement in the terrorist plan is still being investigated.

Dusseldorf prosecutor by Holger Heming however, no traces of chemicals were found in the suspect’s apartment during the search. According to local authorities, the police are acting on a tip they received.

Authorities will decide later whether the suspicions will lead to charges or whether the men will be released.

There have been several Islamist terrorist attacks in Germany in recent years. In the 2016 truck attack on the Christmas market in Berlin, 12 people died and dozens were injured. The extremist organization Isis later announced that it had carried out the attack.