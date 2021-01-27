The Slovenian national team ended their World Handball World Cup on Sunday after drawing against Egypt in the decisive duel for second place in Group IV from the Main Round. However, in the last hours rumors have appeared about a possible sabotage of the Slovenian team by the host team.

Hours before the game, some players of the Slovenian team suffered food poisoning and the Federation of Slovenia itself published a statement denouncing this possible sabotage and ensuring that twelve of their players felt bad before the game and that three of them, Stas Skube, Dragan Gajic and Blaz Blagotinsek, could not play the game, and the last of them passed out and had to go back to the hotel. “The boys screamed in pain, vomited and ran to the bathroom as if their lives depended on it. Stas Skube and Dragan Gajic could not sleep and Blaz Blagotinsek, the greatest of our players, went to the ground in severe pain and he passed out in his own vomit and had to be taken to the hotel, “the Federation explained in a first statement.

In a second, calmer statement, the Federation was more cautious about what happened, although maintaining its suspicions. “We are looking at the reasons for the medical problems and it could be due to several factors. The first thing we think of is food, and we all know that factors and symptoms vary from person to person. We want to make it clear that we have never stated what happened and if the disease was caused intentionally, but several players were ill. “

From the Slovenian team they cannot explain what could have happened so that their team was the only one in the hotel with these health problems. “Since all the equipment in the hotel have had the same conditions and have had no medical problems, it is difficult to explain what happened. Also, our team used the food from the hotel buffet and room service and only drank bottled water. That is why we ask that the situation be analyzed and clarified together in order to avoid it in future events. “

The Slovenian team also published a statement against Danish coach Morten Henriksen, which accused the Slovenian team of being responsible for food poisoning when ordering food from outside the hotel. “The Slovenian Handball Association wants to give an answer to this and rejects Mr. Henriksen’s accusations. The players ordered pizza but the order was made in the hotel restaurant, inside the Cairo bubbleas otherwise it would have been rejected. Nothing was requested from outside the hotel. The unwanted problems occurred inside the bubble. “

“Belarus ate from the same Slovenian buffet and had no cases”

Following these incidents the IHF issued a statement on Tuesday about what happened. “Despite the fact that the Slovenian delegation had not submitted any official complaint on the day of the match or the day before, the International Handball Federation opened an investigation and asked the government body in charge of food control to issue a statement. “

From the IHF they assure that the Slovenian doctor rejected all kinds of help from the hotel doctor and the organizers after the players’ complaints of pain “On the night after the game against Egypt a player from Slovenia came to the hotel clinic with a stomach ache and diarrhea, stating that it was the first time it had happened to him and he was given medication to treat pain. The doctor then received the head of the Slovenian delegation, who told him that 14 players had the same problems due to food poisoning. Doctors asked that the players be tested for reasons, but the Slovenian doctor refused. The players were offered to transfer to the hospital and the Slovenian doctor refused and rejected all kinds of aid. A meeting was organized with the rest of the teams to see if there had been more cases and none reported more cases. “

The IHF also alleges that the Slovenian players also ate from the same buffet and none of them showed health problems. “The delegation from Slovenia, who are staying at the same hotel and who shared the same buffet at the Marriott hotel, had no problems of any kind, as stated by their boss, Oleg Lebedev. On the day that Slovenia claimed that their players ate poisoned food, the Belarusian players ate from the same buffet with no negative consequences. “

The International Federation also alleges that during the match there were no indications that the Slovenian players suffered from health problems. “Slovenia said nine players played despite not doing well and blamed the alleged food poisoning for their performance. However, it must be said that the team played a good game and even had an income of five goals at the beginning of the second part. There was no indication from the field that the players were underperforming due to illness. “