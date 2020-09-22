Physiological serum was seized at the hotel of the Arkéa-Samsic team on Tuesday. This type of solution can be used in particular to mask blood doping but for Mathieu Téoran, secretary general of the French Anti-Doping Agency, the method is difficult to prove.

Custody of the doctor and the physiotherapistsitherapist cyclist of Arkéa-Samsic, Nairo Quintana were extended Tuesday, September 22 for suspicion of doping. According to information from franceinfo, phyiological serum was seized in the hotel of the runners of the Breton team.

This product may help “hide the use of certain blood doping methods”, explains Mathieu Téoran, Secretary General of the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) but he specifies that“it is not enough to grab bags of more than 100 milliliters [de sérum physiologique] to establish the violation “.

Mathieu Téoran also indicates that “the preliminary investigation, even if it would have rather obvious elements, does not allow to take immediate fast sporting measures to rule out sportsmen who would have erred.”

franceinfo: Physiological serum, what exactly is it used for?

Mathieu Téoran: In sports, this has been used quite a bit for hydration or recovery purposes, and sometimes combined with glucose and vitamins. But it was included on the list of products banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), in particular because it makes it possible to hide the use of certain blood doping methods in particular. It decreases the hematocrit level [volume de globules rouges], diluting the blood. You increase the total blood volume, and therefore the ratio between the number of red blood cells and the total blood volume will decrease. However, this ratio is used in the context of the biological passport to try to detect, for example, the taking of EPO. But physiological serum, we are not going to test it, to detect it directly. Precisely, it must be seized. You have to have testimonials, confessions, etc. Mail exchanges, for example. Physiological saline, as the name suggests, is already in the blood.

Is that why this method is difficult to spot?

Yes, this is a bit difficult with this method. There are other prohibited methods, such as blood transfusions. There it is established: the slightest drop of transfused blood constitutes an anti-doping rule violation. This is not the case for physiological saline or any other liquid. It is intravenous infusions of more than 100 milliliters in periods of twelve hours which are prohibited and which in France constitute, in addition, a criminal offense on the basis of which the investigation was initiated. Yes, that’s the difficulty. It is not enough to seize bags of more than 100 milliliters to establish the violation. It is also an old practice.

At this point, can Nairo Quintana still continue to run?

Apart from the moral question, the question of media pressure, etc., it is a bit difficult to exercise the judiciary. The preliminary investigation, even if it would have rather obvious elements, does not allow to take immediate fast sporting measures to rule out sportsmen who would have faulted. I have no specific information, but generally speaking, the justice system has to transmit the evidence. She is not always willing to do so, there is the secrecy of the investigation – even if, in France, the legal provisions allow information to be exchanged with the French Anti-Doping Agency. But the judicial authority is sometimes slow and in this case, we are helpless.

The investigation is currently targeting the doctor, the physiotherapist of Nairo Quintana, who is not an employee of the team. Is this a practice that can pose a problem in terms of transparency?

Yes, the judicial investigation, on what was seized, it is one thing, it is ongoing. But it is true that for an anti-doping agency, it interests us a lot, the way of managing the entourage in the team. We have a work of information, very open investigation on the entourage of athletes. For example, there is a list of people to whom athletes are not entitled to use as trainers or supervisors because they have been convicted of doping. There are also people for whom we can be suspicious. And so, we try to investigate.

The difficulty in France is that the investigative powers of anti-doping agencies are very limited.Mathieu Téoran (AFLD)to franceinfo

It is quite possible that a runner’s team is not aware of doping. The team has less control over what goes on around the athlete, the usual information channels do not work and all forms of opacity benefit potential fraud.

The International Cycling Union considers that in Colombia, prohibited products are more easily accessible. Can harmonization of rules at global level pose a problem?

More than the harmonization of rules, it is the implementation of these rules that raises questions. There are very unequal means that are created depending on the country in the fight against doping. There are still areas where anti-doping capacities must be strengthened, built. And that’s the whole issue of governance around the fight against doping, in a country – Colombia – which is not immune to the abuses that we can experience in terms of governance and corruption.

