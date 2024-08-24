“Today I want to ask you for help for Zidan, a young Palestinian who has been orphaned and is there alone, malnourished and sick,” wrote in April Rocío Cano, creator of the campaign for Zidan on GoFundMe, a charitable micro-donation platform focused on individual stories. In mid-August, after collecting more than 20,591 euros from 722 people and being subjected to dozens of discrediting messages, Cano closed the project.

More information

Known as @veganaynormal on Instagram, where he has 31,000 followers, Cano believes that everything is “a campaign of harassment against me, it has nothing to do with Zidan or Palestine.” His story hides a lot of details that say a lot about the complexity and cynicism with which the Internet works today: small influencers with old grudges, detective forums on-line with few scruples, large companies that turn a blind eye so as not to lose users, endless amounts of indistinguishable content, definitions of ethics that vary according to continents and cultures, and millions of people with plenty of time, interests and some money.

“There were stories that made me cringe,” says Noelia Estraviz, a hairdresser from San Sebastian, also vegan like Cano, who has been collecting doubts about Zidan’s campaign on her Instagram account. “At first you feel bad for thinking badly of something like that, when they are in a genocide. But you start to talk about it and there are other people who don’t agree with it,” she explains, adding in reference to Cano: “Their only argument is that ‘they are a team of vegans who are against me.”

Photo of the dead cat that was actually taken from the internet.

First they found that their cat that had died was actually a photo shared by other accounts. Then they saw that the photo of a soup and of his arm in a hospital were also taken from Pinterest or other accounts. They didn’t need very sophisticated searches. It was visible with Google Lens. In parallel, in the Cotilleando forum there were users who analyzed Zidan’s messages and Cano’s explanations.

Zidan’s Instagram account was called “Muhammed” followed by a few numbers. It was apparently located in Turkey (it now says “not shared” in its location) and has changed its name eight times. The most critical moment came when it was discovered that Zidan had at least another campaign on GoFundMe Australia (the platform only allows campaigns to be created in 20 countries, including Spain and Mexico) with his fiancée Doaa, where they write: “Our lives were destroyed by the war during the engagement.” There is no mention of Zidan’s family.

The campaign’s creator, an Australian of Lebanese origin who has not responded to EL PAÍS’s messages, wrote to her donors that she was going to close the campaign: “I’m sorry I asked for money for them. If I had known everything I know now, I would never have done it,” she wrote.

All these signs are ugly, perhaps reprehensible, but neither the platform nor the protagonists believe that they are doing anything illegitimate, even less so in an extreme situation such as the one Gaza is experiencing today.

GoFundMe sees it as acceptable

Visiting Madrid last June, Tim Cadogan, CEO of GoFundMe, highlighted the strong momentum that campaigns in support of Gaza residents had on its platform following the attack on 7 October. In June, according to the company’s data, there were some 20,000 campaigns about Gaza around the world and they had generated 125 million euros.

GoFundMe has not found any violations of either campaign. The platform checks that the people exist, that there are bank documents proving that the money is coming and, in this case, following complaints from donors, that Zidan is really in Gaza. It is legitimate, for example, to ask for help in several countries at the same time for the same beneficiary, according to a GoFundMe spokesperson: “Even different family members and friends can ask for help for the same cause. In this case, they can ask for help from Australia for Zidan’s fiancée as well, as she is also in a difficult situation. We have checked the consistency of the information and there is no violation of the terms and conditions,” he says.

Fake photos can also be a sign of fraud, but GoFundMe doesn’t think that’s a big deal: “Many organizers use photos from the internet to tell their stories and that can be something we take into account in our reviews, but it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s synonymous with fraud,” says the spokesperson. When this happens, the platform asks for more information in the form of documents and evidence: “In this case, all the necessary documentation was provided, so the review concluded positively,” he adds. This micro-donation network is funded by a commission of 2.9% plus $0.30, for each transaction, and also accepts donations from campaign organizers.

Both Rocío Cano and the Australian organizer have closed their campaigns because they wanted to, but not because GoFundMe has cancelled them. Among donors, if they want their money back, GoFundMe guarantees a refund. “It is true that there are people who are asking for a refund, but very few. People write to me and ask: ‘Is Zidan in the middle of the genocide and is he an orphan?’ I answer yes. And that information is enough for them,” says Cano.

Poll in Spanish on Zidan’s Instagram.

EL PAÍS has contacted a WhatsApp Business number that appeared on Zidan’s Instagram account. He explains the coincidence of both campaigns in correct English: “I only have one campaign, made by Rocío, whose funds are only for me (I am an orphan and I am alone) to survive and, when the day comes, pay around $8,000 to $10,000 to leave Gaza if the borders open again. Doaa also opened another one for her and me, but it was closed shortly after. About the rest of the campaigns for Doaa’s family, you should ask Hasan, not me, because they are not my direct family and I don’t know much about it. I have enough with fleeing day after day and trying to get some money to survive,” he explains.

Hasan is Doaa’s brother, who managed to leave the Strip and now lives as a refugee in Greece. He acts as an intermediary to get the money to Zidan in Gaza: “The only way to get cash here now is through merchants who sell basic goods, like food, as the bank offices are destroyed. So people transfer money to merchants, and they give it to you in cash, keeping a 25-30% commission,” Zidan explains.

The conversation with Hasan was brief, via Instagram. He explained that fake photos are a reasonable recourse: “It is normal for a child, a man, to reflect his thoughts with these photos,” before insisting that life is not the same for everyone: “Try living an hour in Gaza,” he added, and issued this warning: “If an injustice happens to Zidan, God will not have mercy on anyone, be completely clear about that.”

Need for transparency

“Ethically, we ask for transparency from everyone,” says Cano. “But I would like to see what the people who accuse and defame me do in the middle of a genocide.” He has chosen to end the campaign due to the “tremendous public ridicule.” Beyond the photos on the Internet, the two campaigns and a parallel case of hepatitis and kidney problems —“He became ill all over his digestive system,” he says—, Cano has all of Zidan’s data confirmed: “I have done my checks. I have his family tree and his real location. I know everything,” he says.

Hasan and Wael, both brothers from Doaa, were in Madrid visiting Cano before doubts arose: “They are very close friends with an Icelandic family, who also help them financially. They went to Iceland and on their way back, as we also wanted to meet each other, they stopped in Madrid and spent an afternoon together.” Both have at least one more campaign underway for their families: “All residents of Gaza have the right to create donation campaigns,” says Hasan.

Wael wrote a message on Instagram to the group of vegans who found doubts in Zidan’s campaign: “I hope all friends report these people, who are defaming my family as scammers seeking fame, and who care so little about human beings. All I saw on their page is that they only care about animals. Damn them and anyone who tries to harm my family.”

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and X or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.