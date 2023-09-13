In an update posted to the app, the team Mario Kart Tour noted that “the tours will consist of content from tours that have previously appeared.” Therefore, “no new circuits, drivers, karts or hang gliders will be added after the Battle Tour“, which is scheduled to begin. Once the Battle Tourplayers can expect a Halloween Tour starting October 18, which will include content that has already been available previously.

The cessation of new content for Mario Kart Tour It will surely disappoint players, but it’s not entirely surprising; with the closing of DLC Enhanced Circuits Pass of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe At the end of this year, some had already predicted that the end was near for Mario Kart Tour.

He Enhanced Circuits Pass has been a way for players to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to experience tracks previously exclusive to the mobile game. With just one more wave of DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the way, it is likely that Nintendo is focusing your attention on the future.

The original version of Mario Kart 8 was launched in 2014 in Wii Ufinally reaching nintendo switch in 2017 as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Between both versions, Mario Kart 8 has become one of the best-selling video games of all time and has had a huge impact on the franchise. Mario as a whole.

Beat Mario Kart 8 It will be a difficult task, but the series will be a major priority if a new console is confirmed. Nintendowhich is expected in 2024, as reports suggest. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe It has been the best-selling game of nintendo switch, so a sequel is likely to arrive sometime around the launch of the next system. In the era of switch, Nintendo has mainly chosen to release only one version of each game of Mario, in order to boost long-term sales. This has resulted in only one Mario Golfa Mario Tennis and a Mario Strikers in switch.

In addition to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo He launched Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit in 2020, although this was significantly different from a game of Mario Kart “traditional”. Although this policy has never been openly stated to the public, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot revealed earlier this year that Nintendo suggested that the sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle would be maintained until the company’s next system, since Nintendo tends to avoid throwing games Mario similar on the same platform.

Instead, Ubisoft released Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope in nintendo switch, where it has fallen below expectations. Once a new system of Nintendoit’s a safe bet that we’ll see some kind of announcement Mario Kart quickly. Until then, fans will have to continue enjoying Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Kart Tour.

Author’s note: I would be lying if I told you that I didn’t think about this same theory, but I will continue to think that nothing is going to happen and I will fake my surprise when Nintendo announce Mario Kart 9 in a Direct.